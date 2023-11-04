Trial moved for Louisa man accused of sex crimes

Nov. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisa man accused of committing sexual crimes against a child at multiple construction work sites received a new trial date Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Clinton D. Whitt, 45, was indicted in March 2022 on multiple sex crimes, including first-degree rape and sodomy and sexual abuse of a minor under 12.

Previous court testimony revealed the child said the assaults and molestation occurred over the span of years at sites Whitt was constructing or renovating.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn requested the trial date be moved after May 2024, due to possible testimony disrupting the minor's school schedule.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis shifted the trial to Aug. 12, 2024, and scheduled Whitt's next appearance for April 26.

