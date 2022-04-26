Trial moved to next term: Santa impersonator charged with sexual child abuse gets new court date

Apr. 26—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who once donned the role of Santa at a Princeton restaurant will go on trial for sexual abuse of children in late August.

Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 68, of Athens, was arrested July 30, 2021, by Cpl. J.R. Tupper, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Mercer County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said Norwood is charged with 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of child abuse creating a risk of serious injury.

Victims in the case include five girls under the age of 12, Lynch said.

"He played Santa at Hardees in Princeton (in 2019)," Cpl. Tupper said in a previous interview. "He has since shaved off his beard."

A Nov. 19, 2019, post on Norwood's Facebook page shows him dressed in a Santa Claus suit. In the message, he invites people to come out to Hardee's and take photos.

"Don't forget to bring the kids so they can tell Santa what they want for Christmas," Norwood wrote in the post.

Another picture on Norwood's Facebook page shows him wearing a Santa hat and smiling.

Norwood was originally scheduled to go on trial May 3, Lynch said. However, at a pre-trial hearing Monday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler, the defense moved to continue the trial until the next term.

Sadler granted the request and a new trial date was set for Aug. 23.

Tupper said the investigation was conducted in cooperation with Child Protect of Mercer County and in consultation with Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com

