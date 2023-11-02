A trial in the murder of pro cyclist Mo Wilson has started. Here’s what to know

A Texas woman accused of killing a professional cyclist last year used the fitness app Strava to track the cyclist's location and stopped her vehicle near the apartment where the alleged victim was staying on the night of the slaying, prosecutors said in opening arguments of the case.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, as prosecutors painted her as a woman consumed by jealousy after finding out her boyfriend was romantically involved with Wilson

“The last thing Mo did on this Earth was scream in terror,” prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors during the case's opening on Nov. 1. “You’ll hear those screams.”

“Those screams were followed by pop, pop! Two gunshots,” he continued. “One to the front of the head, and one to the side of the head.”

Prosecutors laid out a graphic timeline of the events leading up to the fatal shooting, including that Armstrong had logged into her boyfriend Colin Strickland's email and Instagram account on May 2, 2022, just nine days before Wilson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment in Austin on May 11.

Wilson, a rising star in the sport of gravel cycling, was in Austin to prepare for a race in Hico, about 135 miles north of the city.

On the day of her death, Wilson and Strickland, a fellow professional cyclist, swam at a local pool and had dinner together, prosecutors said.

Strickland told police he was in a relationship with Armstrong for three years, but dated Wilson during a break in their relationship, according to an arrest affidavit.

Prosecutors said Armstrong had access to Strickland's messages on a laptop in their home, and could have tracked Wilson's location on Strava.

Later on May 11, security footage picked up screams and the sounds of gunshots near the apartment where Wilson was staying, prosecutors said.

The casings from the gunshots matched a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun Strickland had purchased for Armstrong, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison.

During opening arguments, defense attorneys argued there was no proof Armstrong committed the crime.

Geoffrey Puryear, Armstrong's attorney, said his client was trapped in a "nightmare" of circumstantial evidence.

“You did not hear about any direct evidence showing Kaitlin Armstrong is responsible for this crime, because there isn’t,” he said.

NBC News reached out to Armstrong's attorneys and the prosecution, but the court has placed a gag order in the case. Family members of Armstrong and Wilson also did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit that an anonymous tipster deemed to be credible told them days after the shooting that Armstrong discovered that Strickland was having a romantic relationship with Wilson.

Armstrong “became furious and was shaking with anger” and “wanted to kill (her),” police said the tipster told them.

A week after the shooting, Armstrong allegedly fled the country to Costa Rica on May 18 using her sister's passport and underwent plastic surgery to disguise her identity.

A warrant was issued for her arrest one day earlier on May 17, leading to a 43-day manhunt.

She was apprehended in Costa Rica on June 29 and extradited back to the U.S.

"While in Costa Rica, she searched her name on her cellphone news articles," Jones, the prosector, said during opening arguments.

While in police custody last month, Armstrong also allegedly tried to escape from jail while at a doctor's appointment.

Video footage appeared to show Armstrong running from an officer, though she was later captured a mile away, authorities said.

An officer was injured in the process of her attempted escape and apprehension, according to an arrest affidavit, and she now also faces a second-degree felony charge of escape causing bodily injury.

A judge ruled Monday prosecutors can include the escape attempt in the murder trial, NBC News reported.

