Trial for murder suspect Isis Wallace remains on course for early 2023

Dec. 1—PRINCETON — A 2023 trial date remained in place Wednesday after a status hearing in Mercer County Circuit Court for a Bluefield woman charged with first-degree murder after the March shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status hearing. Wallace was charged along with her mother, 43-year-old Nichole Brooks, after a March 23 shooting near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. A 13-year-old girl in a vehicle containing Wallace's former boyfriend and his sister was injured by a gunshot fired from Brooks and Wallace's vehicle.

The girl was taken to Princeton Community Hospital. She was transferred to a Charleston hospital where she later died.

Wallace and Brooks left West Virginia after the shooting and were later apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Delaware. Both Wallace and Brooks have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. They are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

During Wednesday's status hearing, Judge Swope asked Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler, who are representing Wallace, if the trial would proceed in January 2023 as scheduled. Cassell said the defense had been told that an expert witness would not have a report ready until mid-January 2023. Swope suggested to Cochran have the report reviewed.

Swope told the attorneys Wednesday that he was not going to delay Wallace's trial yet, but intended to "keep the pressure on people and move this thing forward."

"This is going to get done folks and I'm going to stay on top of it to make sure it gets done," Swope said.

Swope also said he was not setting a bond for Wallace since she had fled the state after the shooting. Wallace was remanded back to the regional jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

