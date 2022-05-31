As trial nears, Kristin Smart murder case gets its first court date in Salinas

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The Kristin Smart murder trial is scheduled to have its first hearing in Monterey County next week, according to the online court calendar.

The hearing will take place on Monday, June 6, at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Jennifer O’Keefe at the criminal courthouse in Salinas. The case calendar says the hearing will be for a motion, likely one that was filed under seal Tuesday.

The trial was moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled that defendants Paul and Ruben Flores would likely not receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of pretrial publicity. It was originally scheduled to begin May 31, but has been pushed back.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering 19-year-old Smart after an off-campus party in May 1996, while his father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide the Cal Poly student’s body. The two men were arrested in April 2021.

Ruben Flores’ bail conditions were modified on May 23 to allow him to travel outside of San Luis Obispo County to Monterey County for court proceedings. Paul Flores remained in San Luis Obispo County jail custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several court documents were filed in both Flores cases Tuesday, but Monterey County court officials told the Tribune they were filed under seal. It is unclear what the documents pertain to.