Trial opens for Carlos Asencio, accused in the 2019 slaying outside O'Connor's Restaurant

Carlos Asencio is brought into the courtroom Monday morning.

WORCESTER - Opening statements are expected Monday morning in the murder trial of Carlos Asencio, accused in the 2019 killing of Amanda Dabrowski.

Jurors in the case were selected Thursday and Friday, clearing the way for testimony to begin this week.

Asencio is accused of attacking Dabrowski, 31, a former girlfriend, outside O'Connor's Restaurant on West Boylston Street on July 3, 2019. He is charged with stabbing her to death.

The two had been co-workers.

Asencio was initially found not competent to stand trial and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital, but was later found competent and transferred to the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction. He has been in custody since the stabbing.

In court Monday, Asencio wore a dress shirt and tie. His hair was cut short, in contrast to the long hair he had in his initial court appearance.

Return to telegram.com for more on this story.

The trial is expected to last about a week. Asencio is using the insanity defense - arguing not that he didn't commit the crime, but that he is not guilty by reason of insanity. Recap of openings a bit later. — Brad Petrishen (@BPetrishenTG) June 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Trial opens for Carlos Asencio, accused in the 2019 slaying outside O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester