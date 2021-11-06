Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Nov. 6—Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA told jurors Gregory McMichael made "assumptions" and "driveway decisions" when he saw Ahmaud Arbery running past his home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

McMichael, 65, and his son, 35-year-old son Travis McMichael, armed themselves with a pistol and shotgun respectively, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery. Neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after witnessing the commotion between the McMichaels and Arbery outside his home on nearby Burford Road, she said.

Arbery ultimately was caught between the two pickups that Sunday afternoon, running from Bryan in a 2018 Silverado and toward the McMichaels, who had stopped the 2020 Ford F-150 and waited with guns drawn.

"And then they killed him," Dunikoski said Friday during opening statements in the trial of three White men accused in the shooting death of Arbery, who was Black.

The account presented by defense lawyers in their opening statements also ended in a "horrible" death. But attorney Robert Rubin portrayed Travis McMichael as a man who relied on his Coast Guard training to act in self-defense when he shot the 25-year-old Arbery dead.

Based on previous encounters with Arbery, the McMichaels had reason to believe he had committed a crime when they pursued him, Rubin said. They were acting selflessly to protect their community and within the parameters of a citizen's arrest, he said.

"There was no crime committed in their presence," Rubin said. "We're not contending that there was. But there was probable cause to believe a felony had been committed and that this man was attempting to escape or flee."

Attorneys for the defense and the prosecution spent most of Friday laying out the two sides of a story that has gripped the nation and embroiled a tight-knit coastal community.

Story continues

The McMichaels and Bryan are on trial for murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges. Though Travis McMichael pulled the trigger, all three men are charged with murder because their alleged crimes resulted in Arbery's death.

"Felony murder is where you're committing a murder and somebody dies as a result of the felony you're committing," Dunikoski said.

The video that Bryan recorded with his cellphone of the bloody confrontation between Travis McMichael and Arbery sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it was leaked online in May 2020. That video figured to play heavily in the trial, and it appeared early. Dunikoski played it for jurors during her opening comments. She also played body camera footage from Glynn County police officer William Duggan, who tried to render aid to Arbery upon arriving on scene. Duggan was the first and only witness in Friday's proceedings and most questions directed to him were limited to technical and professional questions regarding the video.

Duggan's body cam footage showed Arbery's body sprawled in the middle of the street, his white shirt soaked with blood.

Duggan said he noticed Travis McMichael nearby, with blood on him. He said he asked if he was OK.

"'No,'" Duggan said McMichael told him, "'I just f---g killed someone.'"

Gregory McMichael retired in 2019 from a 20-year career as an investigator with the Brunswick District Attorney's Office and served as a county police officer for seven years before that. With their backgrounds, the McMichaels planned to speak with Arbery and hold him for police, attorneys said. They were not trying to provoke a conflict, defense attorneys told jurors. Right before the shooting, Travis McMichael had dialed 911 and handed his cell phone to his father in the back of the truck, Rubin said.

When Travis McMichael stood outside his truck and aimed his shotgun at Arbery as he approached, he was employing federal law enforcement training tactics to deescalate the situation, Rubin said. And Rubin said McMichael had no choice but to shoot when Arbery suddenly turned toward him at the front of the pickup truck, grabbing at the gun and "pounding on Travis McMichael" with his other hand, Rubin said.

Dunikoski said the men acted impulsively and maliciously, with no cause to assume a crime had been committed simply because they saw Arbery running down the road. Indeed, she said, no crime had been committed. She said Bryan also acted with malice when he made the decision to join the chase in his own pickup truck.

Bryan used that truck on several occasions to block Arbery's path, including once when he appeared to be trying to escape the neighborhood, Dunikoski said. She described the trucks with which they pursued Arbery as "5,000-pound lethal weapons."

"He ran away from these men and these pickup trucks for five minutes," Dunikoski said. "At this point Mr. Arbery is under attack."

The defense attorneys said the men were simply trying to get answers about why Arbery had been going into a home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive. The home had no doors and open garage bays and Arbery had just left there and began running past the McMichaels' home when the deadly pursuit began.

Arbery had been seen on the structure's home security surveillance cameras on at least three occasions between October and Feb. 11, 2020. Homeowner Larry English said Arbery did not steal or commit a crime inside the home.

But defense attorneys said neighbors were worried about property crimes, a subject that had dominated talk on the Satilla Shores neighborhood Facebook page. English at one point told neighbors that several thousand dollars worth of equipment had been stolen from a boat docked on the waterway behind his 220 Satilla Shores property. He later realized the property had been stolen from the boat when he was keeping it back home in Douglas.

But the McMichaels still thought that property had been stolen from the structure, defense attorneys said. Travis McMichael had an earlier confrontation with Arbery outside the home shortly after dark. He told 911 dispatchers Arbery appeared to reach for a gun in his shorts when McMichael tried to confront him on that occasion.

And this was the man Gregory McMichael saw running past his home on Satilla Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, defense attorney Frank Hogue said.

"Greg McMichael was absolutely sure this was the guy, the same guy he had seen on surveillance video inside a house where Greg had sound reasons to believe theft had occurred, burglary," Hogue said.

At one point in the chase, Dunikoski told jurors that Gregory McMichael told Arbery, "Stop, or I'll blow your f---g head off!" He would later relate also to police officers that the three men had Arbery "trapped like a rat," she said.

"The defendants assumed the worst about Mr. Arbery and then they made their driveway decisions," Dunikoski said.

The trial will resume at the Glynn County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday.