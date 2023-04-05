Trial opens for Elberta man accused in 2020 triple homicide

Apr. 5—BEULAH — The county prosecutor and the public defender each made opening statements, offering vastly different interpretations of a 2020 shooting in which an Elberta man stands accused in 19th Circuit Court of killing three members of his family.

Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said Robert Michael Freebold was in a bad mood and particularly agitated on Nov. 20, 2020, in the hours before a 911 call sent a deputy to a Frankfort home for what he thought was a medical call.

"What he sees is so much more than he expected," Swanson told the jury Tuesday, referring to Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Rubin, the first officer on the scene.

"He sees the defendant partially out of the front door," Swanson said. "He tries to open the door more but it's jammed . . .he looks past the defendant and straight ahead there's a sliding glass door is broken out. He also sees two bodies."

Freebold, 60, made the 911 call, Swanson said, and was bleeding from a head wound officers initially thought was from a gunshot, but turned out to be blunt force trauma.

Freebold has since been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his son, Robert "Bobby" James Freebold, Jr., 27; his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63; and her son, Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20.

Swanson said each victim was shot multiple times, some at point blank range, with a .22 caliber handgun that belonged to the senior Freebold and which he is accused of retrieving from a gun safe, firing 10 times and reloading.

Malachi Maloney had fresh bruising on his neck from an earlier altercation that Swanson said may have precipitated the shooting by Freebold.

"He had time to think about it, he had time to get a gun, he had time to reload the gun and he had time to shoot them each four times and in doing so, he knew what he was doing," Swansons said, of the defendant.

Manistee and Benzie counties jointly fund a public defender's office and three staff attorneys were in court on Freebold's behalf Tuesday, arguing evidence from a chaotic crime scene was misinterpreted and Freebold was himself a victim of domestic violence. He has pleaded not guilty of the crime.

"I would call this case the, 'We just don't know,'" said Anthony Cicchelli, chief public defender for Benzie County. "We just don't know what really happened. And I don't think the prosecutor is ever going to get over that burden."

Cicchelli explained how Freebold and Marilyn Schultz Freebold had separated but then rekindled their relationship, Freebold had sold his home downstate and was helping Marilyn purchase the Grand Avenue home in Frankfort.

Freebold helped with upkeep on the home, contributed financially and had consumed two alcoholic blender drinks the night of the shooting, Cicchelli said, when he and Marilyn Schultz Freebold got into a disagreement about money.

"It could have went like this," Cicchelli said, before explaining how Malachi Maloney intervened, knocked Freebold over and began punching him repeatedly in the face.

Freebold retreated to the bedroom he shared with Marilyn Schultz Freebold, locked the door, realized his phone was not in the bedroom so he could not call police. Instead, he retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from his gun safe, which Malachi wrestled away from Freebold after breaking into the room.

The noise brought Bobby Freebold out of his room, and the shooting began after that, Cicchelli said. Perhaps Bobby shot Malachi, and shot Marilyn when she tried to intervene.

"You're going to hear about a crime scene that was completely contaminated and tainted long before MSP crime lab arrived on the scene over four hours later," Cicchelli told the jury.

The chaotic and bloody crime scene was frequently referred to by both Swanson and Cicchelli during jury selection, where both attorneys warned prospective jurors about the gruesome nature of the evidence photos they would be required to view.

Nineteenth Circuit Court Judge David Thompson on Tuesday also presided over six hours of jury selection, which was held in the Benzie County Commission room, to accommodate the large number of prospective jurors.

More than 70 people were questioned by Thompson and the attorneys before a jury of five men and nine women were finally selected.

The trial is expected to last eight days, Thompson said.