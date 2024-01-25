Trial opens for Erie man charged in robbery that led to fatal shootout at Erie rental home

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 26, 2022, a group of masked men wearing black clothing robbed four drug dealers, Erie County First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger outlined in court on Thursday.

The drug dealers, four young men from Arizona, had come to Erie "to do a terrible thing" — to sell fentanyl pills, she said.

As the Arizona group was settled in a short-term rental house in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue, after spending the day at the Millcreek Mall, ordering pizza, watching TV and getting high as they prepared to head home the following day, a group of Erie residents, masked and with guns, burst in, Reger said.

Gunshots were exchanged inside the house before the masked individuals fled. One of them, 30-year-old Shannon Crosby, was left for dead in the roadway outside, Reger said in her opening statement at the start of trial for 36-year-old Derrick S. Wright.

Nearly a year after Crosby's death, Erie police in December 2022 charged Wright and three others — Julia D. Gaerttner, 33; Marsea S. Jones, 21; and Jamie D. Smith Jr., 21 — with criminal homicide, conspiracy, second-degree murder, robbery and other offenses in the raid on the McClelland Avenue residence and Crosby's killing.

Wright was the only defendant whose case went to trial before Erie County Judge David Ridge this week. Smith was scheduled to be tried with Wright, but shortly before testimony opened on Thursday morning he pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecution says gloves key to cracking case

Reger, in her opening statement, said Wright's other two co-defendants, Gaerttner and Jones, would testify during the trial. She told the jury that the two would tell them how, in the hours before the fateful encounter on McClelland Avenue, Gaerttner picked up Wright and Crosby and then met up with Jones and Smith before they drove to the area of the rental house. Gaerttner was told to pop the hood of her vehicle, then knock on the door of the rental house and state that she was having car trouble before the others rushed into the house, Reger said.

Jones, Crosby and Smith had guns. Wright did not have one, and was very unhappy about it, Reger told the jury.

After the shootout, all but Jones ran back to the vehicle. Before Crosby could get in, he went down and was left in the street, she said. Jones, meanwhile, ran in another direction, according to Reger.

As part of the investigation into the shooting, Erie police found a pair of blue gloves that "kind of broke this case open," Reger told the jury. Testing on the gloves linked them to Jones, she said.

In addition to Gaerttner and Jones, prosecutors are expected to present testimony during the trial from at least one of the Arizona residents, some neighbors who came to Crosby's aid after the shooting and from various police investigators.

Reger told the jury that, at the end of the trial, they will still have questions about what exactly happened inside the short-term rental house that evening in late January 2022.

"From all accounts, it was quick and brutal and messy and dangerous, because that's what robberies are," she said.

But the evidence will show that five people were involved, she said.

Defense questions motives of witnesses linked to shooting

Wright's lawyer, Mark Del Duca of Pittsburgh, told the jury that they were going to hear from a lot of people during the course of the trial, including drug dealers who were "very busy here in Erie."

He asked the jury to ask themselves at the end of testimony why these people were testifying. It wasn't because they were altruistic, but because they were told what to say and how to say it, and they were getting a break in doing so, Del Duca said.

"Listen to the details. The details in this case are very important," he said.

Del Duca told the jury a question he also wanted them to consider is what was really going on, what really happened on McClelland Avenue. He said his position is that it was not a home invasion, but something more.

"How did this happen? Why did this happen? What are the reasons behind their testimony?" he said.

Erie police charged the four Arizona men who were staying at the McClelland Avenue residence with drug offenses shortly after the shooting.

Saul Felix, 23, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Abner L. Gonzalez, 21, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison, with credit for time served, and three years of probation.

The other two Arizona men, Deontray E. Keomany-Smith, 21, and Kortez L. Murray, 20, are awaiting trial.

