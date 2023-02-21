Trial opens for former Kosovo fighter accused of war crimes

MIKE CORDER
·2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former fighter with the Kosovo Liberation Army was responsible for the murder of one person and the illegal detention and torture of nearly 20 more during his country's war for independence from Serbia, an international prosecutor said Tuesday at the start of a war crimes trial.

The defendant, Pjetёr Shala, insists he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to four charges of war crimes at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a court that is part of the Kosovo legal system but based in the Netherlands.

Later this year, the court is scheduled to begin the trial of Kosovo ex-President Hashim Thaci on charges including murder for his alleged role in atrocities as a guerrilla leader during the 1998-99 war. He denies all charges.

Alex Whiting, an American lawyer who leads a prosecution office linked to the court, told a three-judge panel that there is enough evidence to convict Shala, despite what he described as a pervasive climate of witness intimidation in Kosovo.

“We are confident that the evidence that will be presented during this trial will establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Shala is criminally responsible for the crimes charged in the indictment.”

Shala, who was arrested nearly two years ago in Belgium, told judges: “Everything is fabricated” as he insisted he was “fully not guilty.”

He is accused of mistreating ethnic Albanian Kosovars who were perceived as spies or collaborators with Serb forces at a makeshift detention center at a metal works in Kukёs, northern Albania, in May and June 1999.

Whiting said that Shala took part in the brutal beating of detainees, leaving them “covered in blood, suffering from broken bones or unable to walk.”

Shala, 59, also was "part of the group that murdered one of the detainees by beating him repeatedly and severely and shooting him in the leg causing him to bleed to death over a period of many hours,” Whiting said.

Most of the people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops ended the fighting, but tensions between Kosovo and Serbia remain tense.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is 'tip of the iceberg'

    GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the "tip of the iceberg" with thousands more thought to have died. The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

  • Traders troubled after Taliban shut Afghan-Pakistan crossing

    The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. The closure has added to increasing tensions between the two neighboring countries and concerns for traders, for whom the Torkham crossing is a key commercial artery.

  • India’s foreign minister blasts George Soros as ‘old, rich, opinionated and dangerous’ after billionaire says Adani debacle would weaken PM Modi

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that George Soros believed his definitions and perceptions were above others and held a typical "Euro-Atlantic view" of the world.

  • Syrian president visits Oman in 1st trip abroad since quake

    Syrian President Bashar Assad visited the Gulf nation of Oman on Monday on his first official visit since the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake, his office said. Oman is one of a few Arab countries that kept normal relations with Damascus after Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 over its crackdown on Arab Spring protests.

  • China says it's seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement

    The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said Tuesday his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin “out of control.” China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

  • Ethical investing is crushing Britain’s defence industry, ministers told

    Ethical investing is damaging Britain’s defence industry by using “skin-deep” moral arguments which undermine the value of the sector, a company set up by two former Royal Marines has warned.

  • U.S. officials worry China could provide weapons to Russia as relationship strains

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat on Saturday in Munich as relations between the two countries continue to be strained. U.S. officials worry China may aid Russia's offensive on Ukraine. Skyler Henry reports.

  • Tiger Woods sightings are rare as he enters semiretirement

    The vantage point was as good as any at Riviera for a clear view of Tiger Woods, and considering how little he plays, Tiger sightings are rare these days. The man positioned himself behind a stationary TV camera in a tower behind the 12th green as Woods made his way to the 13th tee. At one point, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had to back off his shot.

  • Chechnya's Kadyrov: one day I plan my own mercenary group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the ally of President Vladimir Putin who leads Chechnya, said on Sunday that he one day planned to set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group of mercenaries. The rise of Wagner and other mercenary forces outside the traditional Russian military command structures has raised concerns among Western diplomats that such groups could one day pose a threat to stability in Russia. In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said Wagner, which has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, had achieved "impressive results" and that private military companies were a necessity.

  • 15 DASH Diet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less

    On busy mornings, you can still enjoy a nutritious breakfast with one of these recipes. Packed with fruits and veggies, low-fat dairy, lean protein and legumes, these breakfasts follow the DASH diet: short for the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Recipes like our Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie are ready in just 10 minutes or less.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives. Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed. Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are 12 Budget-Friendly Recipes I Make with a Can of Beans

    For me, I find this especially helpful if I'm in a busy stretch where I don't have time to make it to the grocery store—I know that if I have beans on hand, I can usually whip up a filling and nutritious meal. The recipes in this list like Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits are proof that eating more beans can be budget-friendly, filling and downright delicious. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce.

  • ‘He’s Just Been Plain Wrong’: Biden Says of Putin During Visit to Kyiv

    President Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was wrong for counting on the West to be divided amid Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv. Photo: POOL/via REUTERS

  • 'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

    A “people's court” put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial Monday for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an “accountability gap” in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction. The court has no legal powers but prosecutors said they will present evidence that Putin committed the crime of aggression by ordering the invasion nearly a year ago, unleashing a devastating war that has killed thousands and left towns and cities in ruins. While the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine, it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia’s leaders for aggression.

  • Man who found Nicola Bulley’s body claims ‘psychic gift’ led to discovery

    A spiritual medium and psychic has claimed he used his “gift” to find Nicola Bulley’s body in the River Wyre on Sunday.

  • Weapons of Ukraine - Your essential guide

    Since the outbreak of war in February 2022, The Telegraph has been tracking donations and deliveries of weapons to Ukraine. Our correspondents have reported on their use on the battlefield and our experts have analysed their effectiveness. Many of the resources we have produced can now be found in our full guide here, along with details of other key weapons. This is not a comprehensive list of all weapons in Ukraine.

  • US has spent billions on Ukraine war aid. But is that money landing in corrupt pockets?

    A special inspector general and House Republicans have called for more oversight of the more than $100 billion in aid sent to Ukraine.

  • A Russian university professor was forced to resign from his post a week after his comments about Vladimir Putin were published: report

    Vitaly Blazhevich, a professor based in Khabarovsk, told a news outlet that he was also threatened to be dismissed "for immorality."

  • AP PHOTOS: Images of war in Ukraine from cutting-room floor

    Photographers covering the war in Ukraine have shown the world its calamitous toll over and over: an injured pregnant woman carried away on a stretcher, a father saying goodbye to his fleeing wife and child through a train window, dozens of people sheltering under a damaged bridge. Photographers in Ukraine might shoot as many frames in a week as they would have in an entire year of another war in Europe, the one in Bosnia. Months later, the photographers have revisited their work and picked out frames that they think deserve to be seen.

  • Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump on the Putin train now, you’re dumber than dirt’

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday weighed in on a new warning from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China is considering sending “lethal assistance” to Russia, saying anyone who backs Moscow at this point in its war with Ukraine is “dumber than dirt.” “What Secretary Blinken said is big news to me. He believes…