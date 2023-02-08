Trial opens for man accused in 2019 murder case

Feb. 8—LOCKPORT — Niagara County prosecutors have begun making their case in the murder trial of Brian Miskho.

The trial, before a Niagara County Court jury, began on Tuesday morning.

Miskho, 31, of the Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Thomas Anderson. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Falls Police detectives said Anderson, 49, was stabbed near his home in the 600 block of 20th Street around 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019. Patrol officers who responded to the scene said Anderson was conscious and talking to them before he was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds.

When Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to ECMC the next day to interview Anderson, they said that they found that he had been discharged from the medical center and had gone back to his home in the Falls.

Investigators and prosecutors said that around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2019, Anderson went to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, complaining that he didn't feel well. Anderson died a short time later.

An autopsy later ruled that the cause of his death was a homicide. A medical examiner determined that Anderson's death was a result of the wounds he sustained during the stabbing incident.

Prosecutors said Anderson was stabbed in his torso and that the knife used in the attack had punctured his bowel and caused internal bleeding.

Miskho was arrested by Falls police on Dec. 18, 2019, the day after Anderson's death. He has been held without bail since that time.

During the course of his case, prosecutors repeatedly offered a plea deal to Miskho, but he refused the offer.