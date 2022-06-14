Trial opens in murder of two teens

Jun. 14—The murder trial of Chase A. Simmons opened Monday, with a number of witnesses who were near the 2019 shooting that killed two teenagers testifying to what they saw, or heard.

Mostly, the witnesses were inconclusive, with none saying they definitively saw Simmons fatally shooting Jasper "Rex" Brown III, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at the Whitesville party where the shooting occurred on June 1, 2019.

But Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel, in his opening statement to jurors, said by the end of the trial, the evidence against Simmons would be "overwhelming."

Simmons, 20, was a juvenile when he was charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault in the incident. Brown and Winstead were killed and a third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot, but survived.

The three were shot shortly after midnight, at a yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville.

Bailey Eubanks, who hosted the party, said she'd only expected 15 to 20 people, but estimated the crowd had grown to 70 or 75 by the time the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m.

Eubanks said she didn't see the shooting, but heard a series of gunshots. Eubanks said she saw some teens load a body, later determined to be Brown, into a vehicle, and that she saw other teens dragging Winstead toward a car.

"I recognized (Winstead) immediately," Eubanks said, and that she sat on the ground with him saying, "'Mari, stay awake, stay awake.' "

Eubanks said she knew of Simmons, but does not know who did the shooting at the party.

Damian Lovinsky testified she saw a flash and saw someone in a black hoodie who he believed had a gun, although he didn't know what type.

Scott Cox testified he hit the ground when he heard the shots, but didn't see much else.

Cox, who was in the car that drove Brown to the hospital, gave an interview to police, where said a Black male between the ages of 15 and 25 was the shooter.

Simmons is White.

When questioned about the statement by defense attorney Pat Flaherty, Cox said, "I guess I said it," but that he could not recall.

Cox said he was intoxicated at the party.

Dymond Harris, who was a friend of Brown and Winstead, said he spoke to both of them at the party. Later, Harris said he heard a disturbance and then gunshots.

"I saw a guy dressed up in all black, holding a gun down toward Rex," Harris said. "Rex was already on the ground, curled up. He (the shooter) was standing over Rex."

The shooter was a white male, Harris said, who was holding a firearm "like a handgun," he said.

Harris drove Brown to the hospital with Cox.

When Harris carried Brown into the hospital, "I knew he was gone," Harris said.

When asked, Harris said he could not identify who shot Brown.

Flaherty did not give an opening statement on Simmons' behalf.

In his opening, Kuegel said the trial would include phone evidence, testimony from someone Simmons allegedly called immediately after the shooting, and testimony from a man who was with Simmons and drove him to the Whitesville party.

That witness, who hasn't yet testified, was offered an arrangement where he would testify in exchange for not being charged with hindering prosecution, Kuegel said.

Another witness, who lives near the trailer court where the handgun was found, is also expected to testify that Simmons came to her house after the shooting, and "made statements that directly implicated him" in the incident.

The trial is expected to last all week. The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Daviess Circuit Court.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse