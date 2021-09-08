Trial opens for Newport News police officer who stunned man in his home during arrest, leading to fatal shooting

A trial began Tuesday for a Newport News police officer charged with shocking a man in his own home — setting off a deadly struggle over the stun gun nearly two years ago.

Officer Dwight Pitterson shocked 43-year-old Henry Kistler “Hank” Berry III in his Oyster Point town home on Dec. 27, 2019 during an attempted arrest in which another officer shot and killed Berry.

Prosecutors opened their case against Pitterson by playing a three-minute video — from an officer’s body camera — showing Berry answering the door and then getting shot to death inside.

When the four officers arrive at Berry’s home off Pilot House Drive and knock on the door, Berry asks the officers if they want to see the video of his 9-year-old son, whose whereabouts he was apparently confused about.

The officers instead ask Berry to step outside. But when he says he’d rather not, Sgt. Albin “Trevor” Pearson tells him he has no choice. “You need to come out and talk with us,” Pearson says. “You need to hang up the phone with 911.”

Berry attempts to close the door, but the officers block him from doing so and barge inside.

As Berry retreats to his living room area, Pearson grabs Berry, with their bodies slamming into a wall, damaging the dry wall. Berry ends up on the floor, seated against a wall, as three officers tell him he’s under arrest and to stop resisting.

“God help me!” Berry shouts. “I’m not under arrest, I didn’t do anything wrong! ... Help me!”

“Mr. Berry stop!” the officers say. “Stop resisting, sir. Put your hands behind back, sir.”

As the back and forth continues, Berry was still clenched up and not allowing them to cuff him, Pitterson shocked Berry once in the chest with a stun gun.

That failed to quell the struggle. The body camera footage jolted and was difficult to decipher as the electrified prongs swung Berry and between the officers, striking three of them.

In the chaos, Pearson pulled out his handgun and fired Berry once in the back, killing him.

Pearson is charged with second-degree murder and other charges, but his trial isn’t expected to take place until later this year.

Pitterson is being tried this week on charges of malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault and battery and trespassing.

“You just witnessed the last three minutes of a man’s life,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Wrobleski told the jury in his opening statement, the life of a “terrified and confused man.”

Wrobleski said the officers didn’t have an arrest warrant, a search warrant, or any other legal basis to enter Berry’s home on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 system with a series of phone calls looking for his 9-year-old son.

“We have the right to say no,” Wrobleski said of Berry’s refusal to allow officers in his apartment. “It’s his right as an American citizen ... Unless the police get a warrant, we the people have the right to keep them out of our house. A man’s house is his castle.”

The issue in the case, Wrobleski told jurors, “isn’t about defend the police or defund the police.”

Instead, he said, it’s about “a right granted to every American” to be secure in their home. Officers violated that right, he said, leading to Berry’s “confusion, disbelief, terror, pain, suffering and death.”

Pitterson’s attorney, Artisha Todd Gregg, said “it’s a travesty that Mr. Berry is dead.” But, she said, Pitterson went into Berry’s home at the lead of his direct supervisor, Pearson. “Officer Pitterson is a subordinate of Sgt. Pearson,” Gregg said.

Pearson, she said, is the one who decided to arrest Berry, how the team would go about it, and was the one who fired the fatal round during the struggle. “Unfortunately, Sgt. Pearson decided to use deadly force,” Gregg said.

Pitterson had spoken with Berry earlier in the day, Gregg said, when the officer responded to a call for service from Berry, who was trying to find out his son’s location.

Pitterson learned that there was a court order in place that Berry could have contact with his son once a week through the child’s mother. Berry was warned that he could be charged with abusing the 911 system if he kept calling police.

Court documents filed by the child’s mother in the protective order case said that Berry was likely suffering from a mental illness, and she told the Daily Press that she told Pitterson that Berry “might not remember” that he lost custody of the boy weeks earlier.

Gregg said that even if officers didn’t have a warrant, they are within their rights to go into his home to make an arrest if they witness a crime in their presence.

In this case, she said, the officers witnessed Berry holding his cell phone when he answered the door, asserting that he was on the line with 911 at the time. “(Pitterson) had the probable cause to assist in this arrest,” Gregg said.

Once Berry resisted inside the apartment, Gregg said, Pitterson took out his stun gun, a less-than-lethal weapon that’s widely used by police to force compliance.

“At no time did Mr. Berry comply,” Gregg said. After the stun gun was deployed, Berry “was able to grab that Taser from Officer Pitterson” during the struggle.

Pitterson “consistently acted reasonably,” she said. “He did everything he was told to do and everything he was taught through training.”

After the shooting, she said, Pitterson tried to perform first aid.

Court documents previously filed by the prosecution indicate that Pitterson admitted to mistakenly firing the stun gun using its normal shooting mechanism – in which highly electrified barbs shoot out from some distance away, embedding in their target.

In this case, Pitterson acknowledged that he should have used the stun gun’s “drive stun” feature – in which an officer presses the Taser directly against a person’s body to deliver the shock at close range. That function wouldn’t have led to electrified barbs swinging between Berry and the officers.

One officer on the scene that day, Krystle Alexander, testified Tuesday that the four officers met in the parking lot before they went to Berry’s door. The plan, she said, was “to get Mr. Berry outside so we could arrest him.”

With her training in crisis intervention, she was to knock on the door first. Asked what the backup plan was if Berry didn’t come outside, Alexander said “there was no contingency plan.”

When Pearson and the other officers went inside, Alexander didn’t hesitate to follow, saying she could be seen as “derelict in her duty” to stay outside. “They’re my brothers, and in that situation, I was going in with them.”

Alexander said that as officers were tussling with Berry, she attempted to force compliance by way of a pressure point behind his ear, to no avail.

When Berry was shocked, Alexander said, “he became even more agitated, and used the Taser against us,” saying she was one of the officers struck.

Pitterson’s trial continues Wednesday.

