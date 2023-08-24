Trial opens for three men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot

Aug. 24—BELLAIRE — FBI Special Agent Henrik "Hank" Impola first heard of the downstate militia, Wolverine Watchmen, on March 17, 2020.

That's the date the man prosecutors referred to Wednesday in 13th Circuit Court simply as "undercover Dan," followed the advice of another law enforcement officer and contacted the FBI.

Dan previously testified that after leaving the military, he missed the camaraderie of training, took to social media to seek out others with this same mindset but became alarmed when members of a private Facebook group discussed targeting police officers.

The FBI soon recruited Dan as a confidential human source.

"He was reluctant but he agreed to become a CHS," Impola said. "I wanted him to be the eyes and ears of the FBI."

Seven months later, on Oct. 7, 2020, more than a dozen men were arrested in what prosecutors say was a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her Elk Rapids vacation home.

Eleven of those men have since faced trial; nine were either convicted by a jury in federal or state court or signed plea agreements with prosecutors in exchange for their testimony; two of the men, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were found not guilty.

Three other men, Eric Molitor, 38, of Cadillac, and twin brothers Michael "Mike" Null, 41, of Shelbyville, and William "Bill" Null, 41, of Munith, went on trial Wednesday.

All three have pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support for an act of terrorism and being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Molitor was part of a civil defense group and the Null brothers were members of another militia, the Michigan Liberty militia, though none were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, according to previous testimony by Impola.

Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin said the defendants sought to use pandemic shut-down orders as justification for plans that went beyond kidnapping Michigan's governor and included violence against law enforcement and other extreme acts.

"The defendants walked up to the edge of violence," Rollstin told the jury in his opening argument, adding the men were part of a multi-state effort to target several sitting governors, though he did not name them.

"Three threat streams came together and, based on their ideology, they all desired to start a civil war, if you can believe it. They wanted a civil war to come to the United States."

Rollstin identified these threats as Adam Fox and Barry Croft, previously convicted of conspiracy in federal court, and the Wolverine Watchmen, which he said was founded in Jackson County in 2019.

Neither Fox nor Croft, who are currently serving lengthy prison sentences, face charges in Antrim County, though Rollstin told the jury to expect to hear their names frequently during the upcoming trial which is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Rollstin, in a slide show projected onto a white wall behind the witness stand, spent more than an hour giving what he called "a road map" of the state's case.

Croft, Fox and various combinations of the defendants in 2020 participated in out-of-state meet-ups, firearm training exercises where, at one point a makeshift "kill house" was constructed, he said, then twice drove from downstate to Elk Rapids to surveil Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home.

On the Sept. 11, 2020 trip, prosecutors say Fox inspected the U.S.-31 bridge over the Elk River, discussing the possibility of blowing it up as a way to slow local law enforcement's response to the governor's home.

"Like I said," a man's voice prosecutors identified as Fox, says in an audio recording played Wednesday, "we have scouted this already and in our scouting time we know there's a little police department there. They're about five minutes away."

"But there's a bridge they've got to go over. . . Blow that mother----," the recording continues. "Closest f---ing police to them in any direction is 20 —ing miles. It gives us maybe a 15-to-20-minute —ing free for all."

"That would be a good plan," another man, who prosecutors identified as William Null, says in response.

Rollstin said the prosecution in the coming days would show how the Null brothers provided trained personnel (themselves) and surveillance; and that Molitor provided personnel (himself), offered first aid services and use of a radio frequency detection device.

Kristyna Nunzio, representing William Null, on Wednesday afternoon gave her opening argument, cautioning the jury on rules of evidence in criminal trials.

"You can't even consider what Mr. Rollstin said because it's not evidence," Nunzio said, referring to Michigan court rules which state neither questions by attorneys, or opening or closing statements are evidence jurors can consider when rendering a verdict.

Only testimony and exhibits are evidence, though questions and statements by attorneys serve to frame the case and offer areas of consideration.

Prosecutors, Nunzio said, have the burden of proving not just that the men participated in firearms training, but that they provided it.

"Bill Null had a healthy mistrust of the government and that alone is not a crime," Nunzio said. "Being part of a well-regulated militia is not a crime. The Michigan Liberty Militia is not a crime."

Nunzio's opening argument was relatively brief, she told the jury the defense would present extended versions of the state's audio and video recordings and asked the jury to watch for what she described as "the lightbulb moment" — when, she said, the Null brothers became fully aware of the kidnap plan.

That, according Nunzio, happened in mid-September 2020, the day after the nighttime surveillance in Elk Rapids.

"You're going to have the jury instruction for what reasonable doubt is," she said. "And you also get to think about what wasn't presented. What you didn't hear."

Michael Null's attorney, Thomas Siver, reserved his opening argument for a later date.

Molitor's attorney, William Barnett spoke for nearly two hours about how his client never intended to harm anyone, was a fierce advocate of the Second Amendment and didn't know of the plot when he agreed to go on the drive to Elk Rapids.

"Don't believe everything you hear because mistakes were made in this case whether intentional or otherwise," Barnett said, calling into question the role in the investigation of undercover FBI agents and "undercover Dan."

"Eric was hoping this was a joke," Barnett told the jury, characterizing some of the prosecution's exhibits that featured his client as "smear tactics."

"He felt mislead," Barnett said, of Molitor's reaction once he learned the house the group was surveilling belonged to the governor. "It was a drive he didn't want to be on."

This drew the ire of Rollstin, who, out of the presence of the jury, objected to what he said was Barnett's use of an entrapment defense, which the court previously precluded.

Judge Hamlyn earlier this month agreed with a prosecution motion that entrapment as a defense is a judicial question and not a question of fact to be decided by a jury. Barnett had come close to crossing a line, and perhaps did cross it, during his opening argument, the judge said.

Rollstin promised to vigorously object, in the presence of the jury, if an entrapment defense was raised, he said.

Jury selection was completed late Monday, a jury of 18 Antrim County residents were seated, six of which will be randomly excused at the time of deliberations.

Witnesses, with the exception of Impola and a Michigan State Police trooper, would not be allowed to view the trial until after their testimony, Judge Hamlyn said. The trial is being livestreamed, so it's unclear how this admonition will be enforced.

The trial will continue Thursday in Antrim County's historic courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.