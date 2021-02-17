Trial order could fuel appeals on cases tied to Detroit investigator accused of lying

Feb. 17—Can't see the whole story? Sign in or subscribe.

Detroit — A Wayne County judge has ordered a new trial for a 61-year-old man who spent seven years in prison, ruling his 2002 manslaughter conviction was tainted because the case's lead investigator "repeatedly lied."

The former Detroit Police homicide detective who headed the case, Barbara Simon, engaged in a "common scheme of misconduct" while she was at the Detroit Police Department, according to a Feb. 4 opinion by Wayne Circuit Judge Shannon Walker. Since 2011, Simon has been an investigator with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The judge's ruling likely will result in multiple appeals from convicted criminals whose cases were handled by Simon, said David Moran, director of the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.

Walker expressed her concerns about Simon in an order granting a new trial for Mark Craighead, who was convicted of the 1997 shooting death of his friend, Chole Pruett. Craighead insisted he was at work when the killing occurred, but jurors rejected his alibi and returned a guilty verdict.

Craighead was paroled in 2009 but has continued appealing to clear his name and remove the felony conviction from his record.

In the judge's seven-page ruling, Walker wrote she granted the motion for a new trial because Simon "has a history of falsifying confessions and lying under oath" and that the jurors may have reached a different verdict had they known about Simon's history.

At least four ex-prisoners have been exonerated after judges found evidence and confessions obtained by Simon to be tainted — a factor Walker said was key to her decision to grant Craighead a new trial.

Simon did not return phone calls over two days seeking comment. The city's Law Department, which is representing Simon in several lawsuits, did not respond to requests for comment over two days.

Wayne County prosecutors plan to appeal the judge's decision, Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

Walker made her ruling amid a series of lawsuits and other court filings that accuse Simon of lying and coercing confessions before she left the police department to join then-Attorney General Mike Cox's staff. Cox directed the homicide unit at the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, while Simon worked there, before being elected attorney general.

"I worked with Barbara for years on a number of cases and found her to always be professional and dedicated," Cox said. "She was the kind of homicide cop who'd work 36-40 hours in a row. She was tireless, and I found her to have a great deal of integrity, which is why I hired her to work in the Attorney General's Office."

Attorney General Dana Nessel spokesman Ryan Jarvi said in an email: "Since this has to do with her employment before she joined our office, we'll decline to comment."

Ruling a 'game-changer'

Since his release from prison, Craighead has worked to prove his innocence, said his attorney, Megan Richardson: "I can't imagine going through what he did — seven years in prison, and then finally getting out and trying to clear your name. It's been such a process."

Craighead runs the Safe Place Transition Center, a Detroit nonprofit that helps recently released ex-prisoners and veterans find housing and other necessities.

"He's moved on with his life and been a strong member of the community," Richardson said. "It's disappointing that prosecutors are going to appeal. I think it's a complete waste of time, but that's their decision. We're certainly prepared to make our case in court if it comes to that."

The Innocence Clinic's Moran noted the ramifications of the judge's ruling go beyond cases handled by Simon.

"This is way bigger than just Barbara Simon," Moran said. "I expect there to be other challenges to cases she was involved in, but it's not just her.

"There are lots of repeat players in the criminal justice system who have been integral in producing wrongful convictions, but for years when those officers got on the stand, jurors wouldn't believe they would fabricate evidence or coerce innocent people into making false confessions.

"But if people hear that this is happening over and over again, it's a game-changer. It's starting to happen; around the country, prosecutors are releasing Giglio lists (which bar officers who've been found to be untruthful from testifying in court cases)," Moran said. "The public is finally starting to recognize that there are police officers not only lie once, but make a career out of it."

Simon has not appeared on any of the Giglio lists released by Wayne County Prosecutors that identify police officers who have been found to be untruthful in court or after internal investigations. Whether she appears on future lists depends on the results of an upcoming investigation, Miller said.

"WCPO's Public Integrity Unit will be looking into the matters cited in the court's opinion to determine if there are Giglio issues," Miller said in an email.

'A common scheme of misconduct'

Last year, the Innocence Clinic filed a motion for a new trial for Craighead, based on new evidence that "consists of numerous affidavits and depositions demonstrating that Investigator Simon repeatedly committed police misconduct, in particular when obtaining confessions and witness statements in a manner closely resembling Mr. Craighead's claims at trial," the filing said.

In granting the new trial request, Walker wrote: "This new evidence establishes a common scheme of misconduct. This impeachment evidence demonstrates that Simon has repeatedly lied as part of her misconduct, which would allow a jury to evaluate whether to trust her testimony.

"A defendant is entitled to relief from judgment on the basis of newly discovered evidence where the new evidence creates a reasonable probability of a different outcome upon retrial," the judge wrote.

Craighead's appeal was one of the first cases taken up by the Innocence Clinic after it was founded in 2009.

On July 27, 1997, Redford Township police responded to a call about a burning truck that was registered to Craighead's friend, Pruett. Later that day, Pruett's body was found in his apartment on East Vernor in Detroit. He had been shot four times in the abdomen.

Police interviewed more than 20 people, including Craighead. The case sat dormant for three years before he was arrested. Simon produced a confession signed by Craighead, but he claims she told him he was signing an understanding of his rights.

Craighead insisted at trial his confession had been coerced and he couldn't have committed the killing because he was working the midnight shift at a Farmington Hills Sam's Club store. That couldn't be verified because the store's sprinkler system had malfunctioned, destroying the time cards. Craighead was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 months to 15 years in prison.

In 2009, the Michigan Innocence Clinic discovered phone records that showed Craighead had made several phone calls from the Sam's Club break room on the night of the killing. One of the calls was made to one of Craighead's friends at the same time Pruett's truck was set on fire in Redford Township. Records show Craighead also phoned his brother twice from the store.

The Innocence Clinic filed a motion for relief from judgment after discovering the new phone records from Sam's Club, but the appeal was denied by Wayne Circuit Judge Vera Massey Jones.

Because evidence that was previously rejected by judges is not allowed to be reintroduced in court, the Innocence Clinic focused its second request for a new trial last year on the problems found with other cases Simon investigated.

Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott, who were wrongfully convicted of killing a woman in front of her children in 1999 before both men were exonerated in 2018, are among those suing Simon.

In that case, Simon is accused of "forcefully interrogating a teenage witness for six hours, threatening to frame that witness, and physically abusing him," according to Craighead's motion filed last year.

Lamarr Monson — who was exonerated in 2017 after the Innocence Clinic proved his fingerprints were not on the murder weapon, a toilet bowl lid — also has a pending lawsuit against Simon. She is accused in the suit of "(writing) a statement omitting Monson's alibi and falsely stating that he had had sex with the victim and killed her with a knife."

In 2011, Damon Nathaniel sued Simon after the detective claimed he had confessed to a murder, following an eight-hour interrogation. Nathaniel was charged with the murder and was in jail for about eight months before DNA evidence proved he wasn't the killer.

A federal court awarded Nathaniel a $20,000 judgment in the suit.

