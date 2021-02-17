Trial order could fuel appeals on cases tied to Detroit investigator accused of lying

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Hunter, The Detroit News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 17—DETROIT — A Wayne County judge has ordered a new trial for a 61-year-old man who spent seven years in prison, ruling his 2002 manslaughter conviction was tainted because the case's lead investigator "repeatedly lied."

The former Detroit Police homicide detective who headed the case, Barbara Simon, engaged in a "common scheme of misconduct" while she was at the Detroit Police Department, according to a Feb. 4 opinion by Wayne Circuit Judge Shannon Walker. Since 2011, Simon has been an investigator with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The judge's ruling likely will result in multiple appeals from convicted criminals whose cases were handled by Simon, said David Moran, director of the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.

Walker expressed her concerns about Simon in an order granting a new trial for Mark Craighead, who was convicted of the 1997 shooting death of his friend, Chole Pruett. Craighead insisted he was at work when the killing occurred, but jurors rejected his alibi and returned a guilty verdict.

Craighead was paroled in 2009 but has continued appealing to clear his name and remove the felony conviction from his record.

In the judge's seven-page ruling, Walker wrote she granted the motion for a new trial because Simon "has a history of falsifying confessions and lying under oath" and that the jurors may have reached a different verdict had they known about Simon's history.

At least four ex-prisoners have been exonerated after judges found evidence and confessions obtained by Simon to be tainted — a factor Walker said was key to her decision to grant Craighead a new trial.

Simon did not return phone calls over two days seeking comment. The city's Law Department, which is representing Simon in several lawsuits, did not respond to requests for comment over two days.

Wayne County prosecutors plan to appeal the judge's decision, Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

Walker made her ruling amid a series of lawsuits and other court filings that accuse Simon of lying and coercing confessions before she left the police department to join then-Attorney General Mike Cox's staff. Cox directed the homicide unit at the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, while Simon worked there, before being elected attorney general.

"I worked with Barbara for years on a number of cases and found her to always be professional and dedicated," Cox said. "She was the kind of homicide cop who'd work 36-40 hours in a row. She was tireless, and I found her to have a great deal of integrity, which is why I hired her to work in the Attorney General's Office."

Attorney General Dana Nessel spokesman Ryan Jarvi said in an email: "Since this has to do with her employment before she joined our office, we'll decline to comment."

Ruling a 'game-changer'

Since his release from prison, Craighead has worked to prove his innocence, said his attorney, Megan Richardson: "I can't imagine going through what he did — seven years in prison, and then finally getting out and trying to clear your name. It's been such a process."

Craighead runs the Safe Place Transition Center, a Detroit nonprofit that helps recently released ex-prisoners and veterans find housing and other necessities.

"He's moved on with his life and been a strong member of the community," Richardson said. "It's disappointing that prosecutors are going to appeal. I think it's a complete waste of time, but that's their decision. We're certainly prepared to make our case in court if it comes to that."

The Innocence Clinic's Moran noted the ramifications of the judge's ruling go beyond cases handled by Simon.

"This is way bigger than just Barbara Simon," Moran said. "I expect there to be other challenges to cases she was involved in, but it's not just her.

"There are lots of repeat players in the criminal justice system who have been integral in producing wrongful convictions, but for years when those officers got on the stand, jurors wouldn't believe they would fabricate evidence or coerce innocent people into making false confessions.

"But if people hear that this is happening over and over again, it's a game-changer. It's starting to happen; around the country, prosecutors are releasing Giglio lists (which bar officers who've been found to be untruthful from testifying in court cases)," Moran said. "The public is finally starting to recognize that there are police officers not only lie once, but make a career out of it."

Simon has not appeared on any of the Giglio lists released by Wayne County Prosecutors that identify police officers who have been found to be untruthful in court or after internal investigations. Whether she appears on future lists depends on the results of an upcoming investigation, Miller said.

"WCPO's Public Integrity Unit will be looking into the matters cited in the court's opinion to determine if there are Giglio issues," Miller said in an email.

'A common scheme of misconduct'

Last year, the Innocence Clinic filed a motion for a new trial for Craighead, based on new evidence that "consists of numerous affidavits and depositions demonstrating that Investigator Simon repeatedly committed police misconduct, in particular when obtaining confessions and witness statements in a manner closely resembling Mr. Craighead's claims at trial," the filing said.

In granting the new trial request, Walker wrote: "This new evidence establishes a common scheme of misconduct. This impeachment evidence demonstrates that Simon has repeatedly lied as part of her misconduct, which would allow a jury to evaluate whether to trust her testimony.

"A defendant is entitled to relief from judgment on the basis of newly discovered evidence where the new evidence creates a reasonable probability of a different outcome upon retrial," the judge wrote.

Craighead's appeal was one of the first cases taken up by the Innocence Clinic after it was founded in 2009.

On July 27, 1997, Redford Township police responded to a call about a burning truck that was registered to Craighead's friend, Pruett. Later that day, Pruett's body was found in his apartment on East Vernor in Detroit. He had been shot four times in the abdomen.

Police interviewed more than 20 people, including Craighead. The case sat dormant for three years before he was arrested. Simon produced a confession signed by Craighead, but he claims she told him he was signing an understanding of his rights.

Craighead insisted at trial his confession had been coerced and he couldn't have committed the killing because he was working the midnight shift at a Farmington Hills Sam's Club store. That couldn't be verified because the store's sprinkler system had malfunctioned, destroying the time cards. Craighead was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 months to 15 years in prison.

In 2009, the Michigan Innocence Clinic discovered phone records that showed Craighead had made several phone calls from the Sam's Club break room on the night of the killing. One of the calls was made to one of Craighead's friends at the same time Pruett's truck was set on fire in Redford Township. Records show Craighead also phoned his brother twice from the store.

The Innocence Clinic filed a motion for relief from judgment after discovering the new phone records from Sam's Club, but the appeal was denied by Wayne Circuit Judge Vera Massey Jones.

Because evidence that was previously rejected by judges is not allowed to be reintroduced in court, the Innocence Clinic focused its second request for a new trial last year on the problems found with other cases Simon investigated.

Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott, who were wrongfully convicted of killing a woman in front of her children in 1999 before both men were exonerated in 2018, are among those suing Simon.

In that case, Simon is accused of "forcefully interrogating a teenage witness for six hours, threatening to frame that witness, and physically abusing him," according to Craighead's motion filed last year.

Lamarr Monson — who was exonerated in 2017 after the Innocence Clinic proved his fingerprints were not on the murder weapon, a toilet bowl lid — also has a pending lawsuit against Simon. She is accused in the suit of "(writing) a statement omitting Monson's alibi and falsely stating that he had had sex with the victim and killed her with a knife."

In 2011, Damon Nathaniel sued Simon after the detective claimed he had confessed to a murder, following an eight-hour interrogation. Nathaniel was charged with the murder and was in jail for about eight months before DNA evidence proved he wasn't the killer.

A federal court awarded Nathaniel a $20,000 judgment in the suit.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70

    Limbaugh saturated America's airwaves with cruelty and conspiracies, amassing millions of listeners and transforming the Republican Party.

  • Why A Powerful Winter Storm Caused Blackouts In Texas

    Coal, natural gas and nuclear plants ― not wind turbines ― were the main cause. But right-wing misinformation proved more reliable than the grid itself.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Canada to introduce ‘strongest in history’ gun laws which give cities option to totally ban firearms

    Proposed law would make it possible for government to create buy-back programme for around 1,500 assault weapon models

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'

    Four weeks into his presidency, Joe Biden is still getting used to the trappings of the office. Biden offered a frank description of life at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during his CNN town hall Tuesday night, referencing past presidents who have spoken of the White House as “a little like a gilded cage.” “I get up in the morning and look at Jill and say, ‘Where the hell are we?’” Biden joked, adding that he wasn't used to household staff waiting on him.

  • Majority of Republican voters support forming new third party, poll finds

    More than half of the Republican respondents said they wanted Mr Trump to continue leading the party

  • CNN doesn’t give any tough questions to Biden, says Robby Soave: ‘It’s like Trump is still president'

    Senior editor of the Reason foundation Bobby Soave says the mainstream media needs to get ‘adversarial’ with Biden like they did with Trump.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comFirst trailer for Disney's Cruella gives villain a Joker-style origin storyTexas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Trump Goes After Mitch McConnell, Calls The Republican Leader A 'Political Hack'

    The former president called the Senate minority leader “third rate” and “one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States.”