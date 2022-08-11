New trial ordered in life-threatening stabbing

Aug. 11—The state Appellate Court has ordered a new trial for a man who was convicted of first-degree assault in a near-fatal stabbing during a drunken dispute in Vernon in 2018, concluding that local police interrogated him without the required Miranda warnings.

NEW TRIAL

DEFENDANT: Alexander A. Garrison, 35, who was homeless in June 2018, when the stabbing occurred in Vernon.

CONVICTION: First-degree assault

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after seven years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

WHY REVERSED: Vernon police interrogated Garrison while he was in custody without giving him the required Miranda warnings.

Alexander A. Garrison, 35, who was homeless when the stabbing occurred, is serving a seven-year prison sentence imposed by Judge Hope C. Seeley after she convicted him in a non-jury trial in Vernon Superior Court in 2019.

Prosecutors can ask the state Supreme Court to review the Appellate Court decision, and they have obtained a time extension until Monday to file a petition seeking that review.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case or upholds the Appellate Court decision, prosecutors can retry Garrison.

Before the trial, Judge Tejas Bhatt heard a motion by Garrison's lawyer to exclude from trial evidence statements Garrison made to police officers while he was a patient at Rockville General Hospital on the night of the stabbing, June 22, 2018.

After hearing three days of testimony on the motion, Bhatt concluded that Garrison wasn't in police custody at the hospital. The U.S. Supreme Court's requirement that criminal suspects be advised of their Miranda rights — to remain silent and have a lawyer — applies only if the defendant is in custody.

In its decision, released last month, the Appellate Court disagreed with Bhatt, concluding that Garrison was in custody when a succession of police officers questioned him at the hospital.

A few minutes before the stabbing, Garrison and the stabbing victim, William Patten, had fought, with Patten eventually gaining an advantage and punching Garrison in the face, according to the Appellate Court decision. After sitting by a fire for a time, Garrison attacked Patten from behind and stabbed him in the back, front shoulder area, and arm, according to the decision.

Both men eventually made their way to Rockville hospital, only about 500 yards from the stabbing scene, the decision says.

A doctor directed that Garrison not be discharged from the hospital until he was sober, and Garrison was connected to an intravenous line during his hospital stay, according to the decision.

During about 4 3/4 hours of the hospital stay, police officers were in an out of Garrison's room, questioning him for a total of about an hour, according to the decision.

"Significantly, and despite the hospital staff's restraint of the defendant, at no point during the evening did the police inform him that he was free to terminate their interviews at any time," Judge Eliot D. Prescott wrote for the unanimous three-judge Appellate Court panel.

"Moreover, the officers in the present case created a 'large and intimidating police presence' ... that 'transformed (the hospital) into the type of police-dominated atmosphere that could undermine an individual's decision to remain silent,'" Prescott continued, quoting wording from a 2016 Appellate Court decision in another case.

Another issue was whether any Miranda violation was "harmless," meaning that Garrison would have been convicted even without his statements to police.

The Appellate Court rejected that argument on grounds that some of Garrison's statements presented at trial were incriminating and undermined his claim of self-defense.

Joining Prescott in the decision were Judge Jose A. Suarez and Judge Referee Thomas A. Bishop, a semi-retired Appellate Court judge.

