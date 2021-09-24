New trial ordered for man convicted of killing Baltimore lacrosse captain over judge’s contact with juror

A Baltimore man convicted of killing a teenager in a case of mistaken identity will get a new trial, after it was revealed that the judge overseeing the case had undisclosed communications with a juror.

After a five-day trial in 2019, Shawn Little was convicted of taking part in the killing of Ray Glasgow, a 17-year-old Baltimore City College student who was captain of the lacrosse team. Little has been serving a 30-year prison sentence.

But after trial, it came to light that the judge overseeing the case, identified through court records as Karen Friedman, had communicated with a juror about the juror’s desire to leave early to catch a train. While Friedman said she believed attorneys in the case were apprised of the situation, the defense said they were not aware and prosecutors said they did not know of all of the communications.

“The error might have been harmless if the parties learned of the communication ‘at a time when the court still had options before it regarding how to resolve the situation,’ if defense counsel had ‘multiple opportunities to provide input on how to address the situation,’ and if the court took action only ‘after considering and rejecting those proposals on the record,” judges for the Court of Special Appeals wrote. “Obviously, that is not the case here, where it is undisputed that the parties did not know of the juror’s scheduling conflict at any time before the conclusion of the trial.

“Consequently, we must reverse the convictions and remand the case for a new trial.”

The reversal is the latest setback for prosecutors in the case. Prior to Little’s conviction being reversed, another judge dismissed charges against two other defendants, saying prosecutors had improperly dropped and re-filed charges against them in an effort to avoid a rule concerning the timeline for which cases must be tried.

Glasgow’s mother, Teeya, said an interview Friday that the family had been apprised several months ago of the likelihood of a new trial and were pleased that the proceedings will be picking back up.

“We’re keeping a positive mindset throughout this whole process,” she said. “Our mindset is on justice.”

In May 2018, Glasgow was visiting college campuses and working for his father’s painting company. The teen and his friends were parked beside the City Springs Elementary/Middle School field when gunmen shot up their car.

Glasgow was killed and another teen was wounded; police said they were mistaken for others.

Three people were charged - Bradley Mitchell, Eric Jackson and Little. Little told police in an interview that he was present at the scene, but did not know that a shooting was to occur. He said Mitchell had shot Glasgow.

“I didn’t do nothing. I didn’t know they was gonna go pull that,” Little told Det. Brian Lewis, according to court records. “I should’ve just stayed in the car.”

Mitchell’s defense attorney, Martin Cohen, said prosecutors wanted to persuade Little to testify against the other two. They needed to try the three men in order with Little first. Once convicted, Little could be used to testify against the others, he theorized.

When a judge refused a second postponement, Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel dropped the murder charges against the two others, pushing Little to the front of the line. Then Seidel again indicted the other two.

“Effectively, what he was trying to do was improve his position,” said Lawrence Rosenberg, the defense attorney for Jackson said at the time. “He had no evidence unless Shawn Little testifies. None.”

Little was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced in June to 30 years in prison. As Jackson and Mitchell headed to trial, their defense attorneys asked a judge to throw out their cases, arguing prosecutors had gone too far afield in attempt to avoid speedy trial rules.

At Little’s trial, video shows a female juror approaching the bench while the attorneys were at the trial tables, according to the appeals court ruling. She said she had a train to catch Friday.

“We should be out of here by then. That’s my hope,” Friedman, the judge, responded.

Shortly after deliberations began that Thursday, Friedman brought the jurors in without attorneys or the defendant present and asked them to come back Friday morning at 9.

“I’m sure you want to get your weekend started,” Friedman told them.

“And I have to be gone by 4:00 tomorrow. I think I told you that,” the female juror said.

“Oh, right, right, right. I remember you told me that,” Friedman said.

On Friday at 1:26 p.m., the same juror wrote a note that read: “I have a 4:43 p.m. train. May I please be out of the juror room by 3:30 p.m. to give us time to collect our belongings, be escorted out, etc. . . . ? I am taking my 6 yr. old daughter to NYC for her birthday and have had this planned for months. Thank you! Juror #8.”

The note was not signed by prosecutors and the defense, which would indicate they had been shown the note. About an hour and a half later, at 2:57 p.m., the jury returned a guilty verdict — just in time for the juror to catch her train.

Friedman submitted an affidavit in which she said she believed all parties knew that the juror had to leave early Friday and that the schedule had been accommodated to end early that day regardless of the status of the deliberations.

“The [juror] note did not include any facts that the attorneys were not previously made aware of on the record,” Friedman said.

The case was sent back to the Circuit Court for a hearing on the facts before a retired judge who found that the trial judge did not tell counsel for the parties about the relevant communication with the juror. The judge also ruled that the defense counsel learned of the communication from Little’s appellate counsel; that the prosecutor did not learn of the communication until after the jury had returned its verdict; and that the parties did not know of the juror’s scheduling conflict at any time before the conclusion of the trial.

“In view of these findings, the State agrees that the trial court erred in failing to disclose the communication, that the error is not harmless, and that the case must be remanded for a new trial. We agree,” the court wrote.

Little also argued in his appeal that his post-arrest statements should be suppressed because homicide detectives had improperly interrogated him, but the appellate judges denied that request.