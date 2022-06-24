Trial ordered for Mercer County man accused of standoff with state police

Jun. 24—MERCER — A Mercer County man will go to trial on multiple charges stemming from a six-hour standoff with Pennsylvania State Police last month.

Michael John Wallace Scott, 33, of Clarks Mills was ordered held for trial in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas on all charges following a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis of Mercer.

Scott is charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm prohibited for a more than six-hour standoff May 18.

The incident began around 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. May 18 at a three-unit apartment building where Scott was living in the village of Clarks Mills in northern Mercer County.

Scott allegedly went into one of the apartments and threatened to kill its male occupant, according to court documents obtained by The Meadville Tribune.

According to the arrest affidavit filed, Scott had told a neighbor of a desire to commit "suicide by cop" and told the same neighbor he "wasn't going down without a fight" if police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

Police were able to negotiate with Scott and convince him to give himself up around 6 p.m. that day without incident.

Scott has been held in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of bond since his arrest.

While Davis ordered Scott held on all charges at Thursday's hearing, Davis also ordered Scott's bond lowered from $50,000 to $5,000, according to court records. However, Scott still remained lodged in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of bond Thursday.

Scott is scheduled to appear for formal arraignment in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 23.