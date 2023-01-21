Trial ordered in Webb City man's stolen identities case

Jan. 21—A suspect, purportedly caught with eight other people's forms of identification in his possession when Joplin police stopped a vehicle he was in four months ago, has been ordered to stand trial on his resulting felony charges.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley after a preliminary hearing Jan. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court ordered Dailan T. Fitts, 31, of Webb City, to stand trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division on Feb. 6.

Fitts was charged with trafficking in stolen identities and receiving stolen property following a traffic stop Sept. 13 of a vehicle with no front license plate.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer who conducted the stop arrested Fitts and the driver when he learned that both had active warrants issued in Webb City. At Joplin City Jail, an inventory of the contents of a backpack the defendant had in his possession turned up identification belonging to eight other people, according to the affidavit.

