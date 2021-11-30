New trial ordered for West Des Moines clinic ordered to pay $1.4M to man who mistakenly received a vasectomy

A non-English speaker who got a vasectomy he hadn't asked for will have to argue his case at trial a second time, the Iowa Court of Appeals has ruled.

Zaw Zaw, a 41-year-old immigrant born in Myanmar, was referred by his primary care doctor in 2015 to The Iowa Clinic in West Des Moines to receive a circumcision. His urologist, Dr. Kevin Birusingh, however, was told Zaw wanted a vasectomy. The miscommunication was not discovered at several subsequent consultations, despite assistance from interpreters, and Zaw did not realize until after the procedure that he would no longer be able to have children.

Zaw sued Birusingh and the clinic, which filed counterclaims against LANGUAGEtech, the company that provided interpreters for Zaw's appointments. After a 2019 trial, a jury awarded Zaw about $1.4 million from the clinic. LANGUAGETECH was found to have no liability.

On Nov. 23, however, the Iowa Court of Appeals remanded the case for a new trial, finding that one of Zaw's two major theories of liability was not supported by the evidence.

Through attorneys at The Finley Law Firm, both Birusingh and his former employer praised the decision. The Iowa Clinic said in an emailed statement that it "has a long history of providing outstanding care for our patients and we believe such was the case in this matter." Birusingh, who was fired in 2018 during a dispute over plans to start a new urology practice, said he was glad the court "provided the chance to let justice prevail in this case."

In last week's decision, Judge Sharon Soorholtz Greer noted that Zaw accused Birusingh not only of failing to obtain informed consent from Zaw, but also of "negligent communications" with other individuals, such as Zaw's primary care provider and Iowa Clinic staff members who received the original referral.

Expert testimony, however, did not establish that Birusingh violated any established standard of care by failing to personally communicate with the referring physician or other colleagues. The negligent communication claim, the court found, should have been dismissed before it went to the jury.

Because the jury form combined both claims into a general finding of "medical negligence," it's impossible to say whether the incorrect negligence argument would have changed the verdict, and the only solution is a new trial, the court said.

The Iowa Clinic's headquarters in West Des Moines.

Attorney Ben Novotny, who represented Zaw in the case, disagrees, and said Zaw will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the decision. It was the defendants' choice to use a general verdict form rather than breaking it down by individual claims, Novotny said, and so the defendants shouldn't be able to force a retrial because one component of that general verdict was invalid.

"If you create the problem, you should not get to benefit from the problem you create," he said.

The appellate court addressed that issue in a footnote, saying that Birusingh and the clinic did not "invite this error."

"They strenuously and repeatedly objected to the jury being instructed as to the two separate theories of medical negligence," Greer wrote, adding the clinic had been "forced to choose the lesser of the prejudicial choices once the district court incorrectly ruled against them" by allowing the incorrect theory of negligence to go before the jury.

The Iowa Clinic also argued the informed consent claim should have been dismissed, and the appellate court agreed that a defense expert witness misstated the law when he stated that "the standard is making sure that the patient understands (what procedure they're agreeing to)."

"It is legally incorrect to state that when a patient does not understand the procedure, the doctor has automatically breached the standard of care," Greer wrote, pointing to past cases that hold that a physician must make a "reasonable effort," whether or not they are understood.

But the case can still go back to trial because no expert testimony is needed to establish medical malpractice if "the lack of care is so obvious it is within comprehension of a layperson," Greer wrote. Failing to clearly communicate what surgery one is about to perform, she said, qualifies.

Unless the Supreme Court grants further review, the decision means the district court will schedule a new trial on the informed consent issue, and Novotny said he believes the end result could be even better for his client.

"However it’s determined, whether it’s here or at the Supreme Court, we’ll live with the court’s decision, we’ll retry the case, and we’ll ask for more money," he said.

