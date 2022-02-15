Trial over crowded dorm for Jewish school moved to March; School hearing on Wednesday

BRICK - A municipal court trial against the president of a proposed Orthodox Jewish high school in Brick who is accused of using a nearby house as an overcrowded student dormitory will be held in March, after it was adjourned Monday.

The house, located at 91 Hendrickson Ave., served last year as a dormitory for a boys school operated by Congregation Kehilos Yisroel of Lakewood, according to Brick municipal officials and neighbors. Last year, Brick code enforcement cited the house for overcrowding.

The home's owner, David Gluck, also serves as president of Congregation Kehilos Yisroel, which operated the boys school in a temple nearby at 200 Van Zile Road.

91 Hendrickson Avenue, which was cited by Brick Code Enforcement for being overcrowded, has been used to house students of nearby Congregation Kehilos Yisroel, according to township officials and neighbors.

On Monday morning in Brick municipal court, Prosecutor Michael Burns told Judge Joseph D. Grisanti that he would be leaving his position by the end of the month and asked for a delay so a new attorney could take over the prosecution.

Grisanti agreed and set a new court date for Monday, March 14.

A separate but related hearing involving Gluck will be held Wednesday before the Brick Board of Adjustment. At that meeting, representatives of Congregation Kehilos Yisroel will seek a variance to operate the boys school out of the former Temple Beth Or on Van Zile Road.

The school operated last year out of the temple until it was ordered closed by a Superior Court judge who sided with Brick officials, who argued that the school needed a variance from the Board of Adjustment. Brick officials said that since school officials were using a portion of the house of worship as a school, a "change of use" variance was required.

Boys walk in front of the former Temple Beth Or on Van Zile Road in Brick Township Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The new owners of the site began operating it as an Orthodox Jewish boy's high school before they obtained required township approvals, according to Brick officials.

The Board of Adjustment will meet to hear the case at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Brick Civic Center, 270 Chambers Bridge Road.

