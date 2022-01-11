🌱 Trial Over Setauket Patriots Parade + 14-Year-Old Dog Found

Morning, people of Miller Place-Rocky Point! It's me again, your host of the Miller Place-Rocky Point Daily.

First, today's weather:

Not as cold. High: 38 Low: 29.

Here are the top three stories today in Miller Place-Rocky Point:

A trial to decide whether a parade organized by the leader of the Setauket Patriots to honor those who died in 9/11 violated a code started today. James Robitsek, the founder of the Pro-Trump group, is accused of holding the 2020 parade without a permit from the Village of Port Jefferson. (Patch) An elderly dog missing for five days was found alive in Blue Point after surviving frigid temperatures. Alex is a 14-year-old beagle who was found in a crawl space near his home. (Greater Long Island) A fish passage will fix a blocked natural breeding area for river herring traveling from the Peconic River that's prevented their movement for over a century. The $1 million fish passage being built this winter will provide access to more than 90 acres of fresh water that has been blocked by a dam and spillway on Little River for 150 years. (Subscription: Newsday)

From our sponsor:



Today's Miller Place-Rocky Point Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Miller Place-Rocky Point:

SERC Meeting Middle School Library, 7 p.m., Rocky Point UFSD

From my notebook:

St. Anthony of Padua CYO Basketball in Rocky Point is bringing back an annual CYO Night at Stony Brook on Saturday, February 26 . The Stony Brook men's basketball team will host rival SUNY Albany. (Facebook)

North Shore Public Library has c urbside and lobby pickup, available by request. (Facebook)

The Sixth Precinct Community Meeting scheduled for today is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Nextdoor)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Miller Place-Rocky Point Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at MillerPlace-RockyPoint@Patch.com

That's it for today! See you tomorrow for your next update.

— Jackie

This article originally appeared on the Miller Place-Rocky Point Patch