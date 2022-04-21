Trial for Paul and Ruben Flores, charged in death of Kristin Smart moved to Monterey County

Apr. 20—The trial for the father and son accused in the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be moved to Monterey County, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling came after District Attorney's Office officials and lawyers for the defendants agreed on the county, although details about the specific courthouse and/or location were not immediately available Wednesday.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger filed the motion seeking to move the trial on March 9. Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved that motion on March 30 after finding a fair trial wasn't likely in San Luis Obispo County, citing intense media coverage and a "reasonable likelihood" the defendants wouldn't get a pool of fair and impartial jurors.

Rooyen on Wednesday said he had notified the California Judicial Council of his initial ruling to transfer the trial and indicated two counties were available to receive the case. The second county was not named during the hearing.

Additionally, Rooyen said he reached out to Monterey County Superior Court Presiding Judge Lydia M. Villarreal to receive information on which courtroom will take the case and when it will be sent, although that information was not available Wednesday morning.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 81, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Smart's body has not been located and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Before Wednesday's hearing ended, Sanger, who represents Paul Flores, raised several discovery matters.

He said he continues to wait for results from "testing or re-testing" of blood evidence and investigation into witnesses. In addition, Sanger brought up a matter regarding "something surrounding a particular location at Cal Poly that we are aware of but we don't have any reports on."

"I just want to point out we're getting close to trial and we really do want to have compliance with discovery as soon as it's available, if not before," Sanger said.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle said items are sent to the defense "as soon as possible."

A pretrial conference via Zoom was set for 1:30 p.m. April 25 in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.