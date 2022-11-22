Trial for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer faces delay over possible COVID case

Jury selection in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been put on hold after his attorney said Troyer tested positive for COVID.

The nurse who administered Troyer’s two COVID tests took the stand Monday, telling the court that the sheriff’s first test was positive and the second was negative.

The judge has now ordered Troyer to take a PCR test. It could take up to two days for the results of that test to come back, which could push Monday’s jury selection back until next week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troyer is accused of calling 911 to report that Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, threatened to kill him in January 2021.

He made the call after following Altheimer around the neighborhood in his vehicle. About 40 officers responded to the scene.

Altheimer denied making any threats and Tacoma police say Troyer later walked back his claims once police arrived.

In October 2021, the Washington State attorney general charged Troyer with misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Since then, Troyer has been accused of violating his no-contact order with Altheimer, which he says led him to quitting his newspaper delivery job.

Troyer has continued to deny any allegations of wrongdoing.

If he is convicted, Troyer could be sentenced to up to 364 days in jail and fined up to $5,000 on each count, according to court documents.