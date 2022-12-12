Trial of Portland man charged with killing father reset for June

PORTLAND, Ind. — The trial of a Portland man accused of killing his father has been rescheduled for June.

Jeremy W. Kelly, 50, had been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 9, in Jay Circuit Court, on charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

However, Judge Brian Hutchison in recent days granted a motion from Kelly's attorneys to postpone the trial, and rescheduled it for June 5.

Kelly is accused of killing 71-year-old Gary W. Kelly last Feb. 25 in the victim's home along South Vine Street. An autopsy indicated the elder Kelly died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries," according to a news release.

Witnesses told investigators the father and son had a heated argument the night before the slaying.

When he was later apprehended in Wayne County, Jeremy Kelly had his father's wallet and credit cards, investigators said.

Wayne County authorities said before his arrest in Richmond, the younger Kelly had been in the town of Milton, near Washington Road and West U.S. 40, where he reportedly "began to yell at a female that he was the devil and to get into his car."

The woman fled and then reported the incident to emergency dispatchers.

Kelly's trial on two related charges — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal mischief — is set for Jan. 17 in Wayne Circuit Court.

Two firearms — a handgun and a shotgun — had been found in Jeremy Kelly's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

According to court documents, the Portland man's record includes convictions for criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and battery against a public safety officer.

A defense motion in the Jay County murder case that could have resulted in an insanity defense was later withdrawn.

