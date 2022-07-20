Trial postponed to 2023 for man charged with murder

Jul. 20—The trial of a man charged with murdering a Brunswick teen was postponed to May 2023, according to court documents.

Tyree Haynes, 22, of Frederick, was charged in 2021 with first- and second-degree murder and multiple handgun charges for allegedly murdering Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, 17.

The News-Post reported at the time that Cooke was shot four times outside the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in April 2021. Two shots were in his back.

Police found Cooke at about 1:45 a.m. in the hotel parking lot.

Through investigation, the News-Post reported, police learned that Cooke feared a person he owed money would kill him.

Edward Dwimoh, 19, also of Frederick, was also charged in 2021 with first-degree murder for the same incident. Dwimoh has a plea hearing scheduled for July 27, according to online court records.

In a hearing on Wednesday about Haynes' case, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle granted three motions to exclude certain evidence for the trial. Another three were postponed since Rolle said it was too soon to make a decision on them.

Haynes' trial was originally set to be July 25 through Aug. 5, but Haynes' defense attorney, Carl Somerlock, made a motion on July 6 to have it postponed.

This is because the court is waiting for a pending evaluation for a "not criminally responsible" plea the defendant made on June 17, according to Joyce King, chief counsel at the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

This type of plea claims a defendant is not criminally responsible for a crime, since they were mentally ill at the time.

Once the evaluation is complete, there will be a hearing discussing it, King said.

The trial will now be held May 1 to 12 in 2023, according to court records.

