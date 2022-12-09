Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton, 5

Dec. 8—The trial for the accused killers of a 5-year-old boy was postponed Thursday until February.

Jeremy King and Johnathan Knight, charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Kayson Guyton, had a trial date set Feb. 21. Guyton was shot while driving with his 7-year-old brother and their mother's boyfriend.

The public defender on the case said she's in a monthslong trial and anticipates it stretching into next year. The prosecutor is also in jury selection for another case.

The 7-year-old brother was injured, but did not die. According to The Californian's previous reporting, boyfriend Davyon Vercher may have been the target. Vercher was an East Side Crip, and the defendants are West Side Crips, previous reporting said.

Both men were arrested in 2019.