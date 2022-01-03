Trial postponed again for Texas father, son accused of killing neighbor over mattress

The murder trial for an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor after an argument over a mattress in 2018 has once again been postponed, according to court records.

The trial had been scheduled later this month in Abilene for 70-year-old Johnnie Miller and his son, 35-year-old Michael Miller.

But Taylor County criminal court records indicate that the two will have separate trials later this year.

A jury trial is set for May 2 in the case against Micheal Miller. His father’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Information was not available Monday on why the trial was delayed this month and moved to later this year. The trial is rescheduled in the 350th District Court in Abilene.

The trial has been postponed at least three times since March 2020.

Taylor County court officials previously postponed the trials of Johnnie Miller and Michael Miller in the spring of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two are free on $100,000 bond each while awaiting trial.

The Millers are accused of shooting to death their neighbor Aaron Howard, 37, on Sept. 1, 2018, in an alley behind their homes in the 4300 block of Don Juan Street in south Abilene.

The case drew national attention after Howard’s common-law wife, Kara Box, released a two-minute video showing the confrontation and the shooting. She took the video with her cellphone as she stood by Howard.

Abilene is about 150 miles west of Fort Worth.