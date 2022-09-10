Trial postponed for Bakersfield woman accused of fatally striking siblings while intoxicated

Sep. 9—A Bakersfield woman accused of killing two siblings after crashing into them on Panama Lane had her trial postponed Friday until November.

Lisa Core, 47, is accused of fatally striking JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 7, while they waited at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021. Core is accused of swerving into opposing lanes and hitting both siblings on the sidewalk. Both died at the scene.

She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a misdemeanor charge of driving while her license was suspended and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.

Her trial was originally scheduled for this month, but was postponed until Nov. 7. A readiness hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 to determine if attorneys are ready to proceed to trial.