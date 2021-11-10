Trial postponed in "Fallen Seven" case

Nov. 10—The trial of the driver charged with fatally injuring seven motorcyclists in Randolph in 2019 has been postponed until March.

Judge Peter Bornstein granted a defense motion for a continuance on Wednesday in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, after his lawyers raised concerns about an expert who was supposed to testify in the case.

Jury selection was set to begin next week.

Zhukovskyy's attorney, Steve Mirkin, requested the postponement in order to find a new crash reconstruction witness to testify for the defense.

In court documents, Mirkin said the defense had been planning to use Stephen Benanti, an expert with more than 30 years of experience, including more than a decade as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit. The defense had retained Benanti's services in August 2019, two months after the crash on Route 2 that left seven members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club dead.

However, according to the documents, during a deposition taken by state attorneys on Sept. 30, "certain questions were posed to Mr. Benanti concerning his history with the Massachusetts State Police."

Then on Monday, the state provided the defense with "a large volume of confidential materials" that led defense attorneys to have second thoughts about Benanti's suitability. "Based upon an initial review of such materials, defense counsel no longer believe that they can present Mr. Benanti as a witness at trial, without substantially compromising the accused's Constitutional rights to present all proofs favorable to his defense," Mirkin wrote in the motion for continuance.

And given the shortness of time before trial, he said, "there is no reasonable possibility of the defense obtaining an expert who can get up to speed on the investigation," and render opinions on the case in time.

Zhukovskyy, 25, who faces numerous charges including seven counts of negligent homicide, has waived his right to a speedy trial, his lawyer said.