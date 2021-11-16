Trial postponed after key witness can't be located

Nov. 15—LIMA — A jury trial scheduled to begin Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court was continued at the last minute after a key witness in the case could not be located.

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday for 66-year-old Frederick Collins at the request of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Collins had not been located as of Monday morning, and prospective jurors who arrived at the Allen County Justice Center were immediately sent home.

Collins is described in court documents as a material witness in the state's case against Christian Jara Coronado, 38, of Lima, who was indicted by a grand jury in July of last year on a first-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, which includes a three-year firearm specification.

According to court documents, on May 21, 2020, Lima police responded to an assault a 625 Ontario St. Upon their arrival they spoke to Collins, the resident of the home, who said he was sleeping on his couch when he heard a knock on the door. He told police he answered the door and found a female who said she had been assaulted by Coronado, her live-in boyfriend.

Collins said Coronado then walked through the front door of the residence, pushed the woman out of the way and struck him on the side of the head with a black handgun. Collins said Coronado struck him a second time with the pistol. During the scuffle the woman and Coronado each fled, according to court documents.

He was located by police at a residence in the 400 block of West Kibby Street but refused to answer the door. A search warrant was obtained, and the SWAT team was able to take Coronado into custody without incident.