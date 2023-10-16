Trial postponed for Lebanon farmer accused of killing his wife

Oct. 16—A Lebanon farmer's murder trial scheduled for November has been postponed.

Andrew Wilhoite, 41, is charged with one count of murder after confessing to police that he hit his wife with a concrete planter and dumped her body in a remote part of the county, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He and Elizabeth 'Nikki' Wilhoite, 41, had been married for 12 years and were the parents of three children.

She filed for divorce shortly before her death, and police discovered her body after a co-worker reported that the couple had domestic trouble and she didn't show up for work, according to court records.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Fouts found Nikki's vehicle, purse and cell phone still at their shared home in the 400 block of N. County Road 175 E. and observed that Andrew's neck was scratched when he pulled up to the house on a tractor, according to court records.

Andrew told police they argued about his extramarital affair, she charged at him outside, and he struck her face with a gallon-sized concrete flowerpot, according to the affidavit. He dumped her body into an area drainage ditch and rid himself of the planter along U.S. 52 as he drove a truckload of corn to Linden, police reported.

Wilhoite's attorney, James H. Voyles, of Voyles Viana Lukemeyer Baldwin and Webb, Indianapolis, filed a motion for a continuance Oct. 10. Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid rescheduled the trial for Jan. 16.

Voyles' celebrity clients have included Mike Tyson, Bob Knight, Jamaal Tinsley, Stephen Jackson, Dominic Rhodes and Al Unser Jr.

Wilhoite has been held without bond in the Boone County Jail since March 26, 2022. Indiana does not permit bond in murder cases.