Trial postponed for Lima man charged with gang activity

Jun. 18—LIMA — Attorneys in the case of Jamaree Allen, the Lima man charged with participating in gang-related activities and other assorted felony counts, have entered a joint motion to postpone Allen's jury trial that was scheduled to begin Monday.

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office initially requested the continuance of the trial, according to court documents, because of the absence of three witnesses for the prosecution that were described as "material to the state's case."

Prosecutors in their motion said they are "diligently working" to serve the witnesses with trial subpoenas.

Defense Attorney Anthony VanNoy agreed to the continuance after learning of the possible existence of a recording by one of those witnesses that might be valuable to Allen's defense.

Allen, 26, is charged with participating in a criminal gang with a firearm specification; two counts of felonious assault with firearm and criminal gang activity specifications; two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation; carrying a concealed weapon; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

The charges stem from a mid-afternoon shooting in June of 2019 near the intersection of Cole Street and Edgewood Drive that police and prosecutors said was gang motivated. Prosecutors allege Allen and co-defendant Eric Wilson fired more than a dozen shots at rival gang member Romelo Blackmon that day following the funeral of Christian Laws.

Wilson was found guilty by a jury last October on eight charges linked to the shooting. He was sentenced to 62 years in prison.