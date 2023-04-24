Trial postponed for man accused of firing gun at deputy during foot chase

Apr. 24—A trial has been postponed for a Hagerstown man accused of firing a gun at a Frederick County sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christian Lucente fired back at Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 29, hitting Bello three times, according to a press conference given at the time of the shooting.

Lucente was not injured.

Bello was scheduled to go to trial in early June. However, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office and Bello's attorney, Andrew Alperstein, have not resolved certain matters related to the case, Alperstein said.

"The Grand Canyon may be a wider distance from where we are today," Alperstein told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher.

There is no new date for the trial yet.

Alperstein had no comment following the hearing. Prosecutor Rebecca Clinton also had no comment.

According to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins at a press conference on March 18, 2022, Lucente tried pulling over a vehicle at around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Interstate 270 and Md. 85. The driver was suspected of speeding and driving under the influence.

However, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bello, refused to stop, Jenkins said.

Bello got out of his vehicle in the Kingsbrook Community area in Ballenger Creek, and fled on foot.

Lucente chased him to the 6900 block of Rooks Court, where Bello turned around and began firing his weapon at Lucente, Jenkins said.

Lucente fired back, hitting Bello three times. Bello was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Lucente was not wearing a body camera during the altercation since the sheriff's office had not yet fully implemented them. However, another deputy who was providing backup was wearing one, and got audio of the gunshots and Lucente talking to Bello after the shooting.

The state's attorney's office decided not to charge Lucente since his use of deadly force was considered to be justified.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel