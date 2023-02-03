Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama

Feb. 2—A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May.

Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.

Attorneys will be back May 19 to see if they are ready for trial.