Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers

Oct. 14—A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them.

Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of their adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4. A grand jury indicted the parents Feb. 28 after the boys went missing in December 2020 in a case that has garnered national attention.

The grand jury indicted the Wests again in June for involuntary manslaughter and a conspiracy charge each. Both have pleaded not guilty to these additional charges.

Alekxia Torres Stallings, who represents Jacqueline West, said the defense has yet to receive footage from body-worn cameras, DNA results, data from phones and computers which all totals to more than a thousand pages. Torres Stallings and Trezell West's attorney, Timothy Hennessy, requested the court find good cause to move the trial date — which was originally slated to begin in October — in order to adequately prepare for the best defense.

Judge John Lua sided with defense attorneys and postponed the trial until Jan. 30. A readiness hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20. The DA's office did not object to the postponement during a hearing attended by the boys' family and others wearing shirts with toddlers' faces on them.

Both defendants, who are being held without bail at the Lerdo Pretrial Facility according to Kern County Sheriff's Office records online, previously had requested a sooner trial date.

A protective order against the adoptive parents bars them from seeing their two other adopted children and two biological children. Prosecutor Eric Smith and Bryant Estep requested the order to ensure the parents do not persuade, intimidate or talk about the case with their children, Torres Stallings said at a hearing granting the protective order.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a March press conference announcing the charges that the West boys' bodies have not been found. They died three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them missing, Zimmer said at the press conference.

