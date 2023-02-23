Trial postponed until next month for men accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor

Feb. 22—The trial of two men charged in the murder of a corrections counselor was postponed Wednesday until next month because attorneys said they weren't ready for trial.

Robert Roberts and Sebastian Parra have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree attempted robbery in the shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr. who died in August. Parra was initially a witness at Roberts' preliminary hearing, but then was indicted by a Kern County grand jury in connection with Alcala's death.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, who represents Roberts, said she's in trial and will not be available until March 20. Deputy District Attorney John Allen also said he's not ready for trial.

Attorneys will meet again March 20 to determine if they are ready for trial.

Parra testified in a preliminary hearing that Roberts wanted money when he talked with him on the day Alcala died. Roberts and Alcala walked away in the same direction, but Parra testified he didn't see a muzzle flash but heard a gunshot after. Roberts then returned and said Alcala shouldn't have tried to walk away, The Californian's previous reporting said.