Trial postponed in Wallowa sex crimes arrest to allow for DNA analysis

Oct. 5—WALLOWA — The trial of La Grande man arrested for sex crimes in Wallowa has been postponed by Union and Wallowa Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers to allow for the analysis of DNA evidence.

John Fine, 54, was charged with six counts of felony sexual abuse, six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse, third-degree attempted sexual abuse and misdemeanor escape. He has been indicted by a Wallowa County grand jury on all counts. Enterprise Police arrested Fine on Aug. 21 after he attempted to escape from an officer. He has pled not guilty to all charges.

District Attorney Rebecca Frolander submitted a motion seeking to postpone the upcoming trial, which was scheduled to begin on Oct. 12. The state submitted Fine's DNA and clothing to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for analysis, but Frolander was advised that the analysis could not be completed before the scheduled date.

"DNA evidence is scientific evidence that the state believes is necessary to prove or disprove the defendant's guilt in this case. Analyzing DNA evidence is complex and time intensive, and cannot reasonably be completed within 60 days of the defendant's arrest," Frolander wrote in her motion.

Frolander requested the trial be postponed for the DNA analysis and that Fine continue to be held on bail. She said the evidence is necessary for the state to meet the burden of proof. The prosecutor must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt for a defendant to be convicted in trial.

The crime lab told Frolander that they should be able to have the analysis completed within an additional 60 days.

Fine's court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney James Schaeffer — objected to the trial being postponed.

Powers granted the additional 60 days and ordered that Fine remain in custody pending trial.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.