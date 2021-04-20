Trial postponed for Watertown man accused of tampering with Gay Pride flag

Craig Fox, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·3 min read

Apr. 20—WATERTOWN — The trial of a local man accused of criminal tampering when he took down a Gay Pride flag that hung in front of City Hall last year was adjourned Monday.

Donnie Lee Barrigar, of Union Street, was charged with third-degree criminal tampering on June 23 after he allegedly took down the flag that hung in front of City Hall in celebration of Gay Pride.

His attorney, John W. Hallett, said Monday that the trial was adjourned until June 1 after an incident with security at the Dulles State Office Building, where the trial is being held because of COVID-19 restrictions at City Hall.

His client was trying to enter the building when building security stopped Mr. Barrigar, notifying him that he was "red-flagged" and had to be escorted upstairs with an armed security officer, Mr. Hallett said. The incident occurred in front of the jury pool, so it would have been prejudicial against his client, he said.

"I don't know why this wasn't settled before today," he said. "I'm upset because it was ready to go and all set to get it over with."

Mr. Hallett said he didn't know why Mr. Barrigar was "red-flagged," and does not know what that means.

City Court officials confirmed the trial was adjourned but didn't know why.

Local state office building officials referred all questions to the state Office of General Services press office.

In an email, Joseph Brill, an OGS spokesman, said Mr. Barrigar had to be escorted in the building because of a "an incident unrelated to the trial" at the building but refused to comment about its specifics. New security protocols are being putting into place so the situation won't occu again. "They will not be waiting in an area where they are likely to encounter members of the jury pool in the future," he said in the email.

It was the first time that the state office building was going to be used for a city court proceeding, Mr. Brill said.

At the time of his arrest last year, Mr. Barrigar said he was well within his constitutional rights to take down the flag. He insisted that he's protected by his First Amendment rights to use the Gay Pride flag in his protest, saying he gets his views about homosexuality from his religious beliefs.

City Court Judge Anthony M. Neddo, who is presiding over the jury trial, ruled that argument could not be used by the defendant's attorney during the trial.

Mr. Barrigar has pleaded not guilty. He's accused of lowering the Pride flag and stuffing it into a City Hall mailbox. The trial is expected to last less than two days.

Mr. Barrigar's actions prompted more than 150 LGBTQ+ supporters to come together in a show of solidarity to protest what he did. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also offered to help the state police with the investigation into Mr. Barrigar's action. The governor called him a bigot.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What a Brain Expert Wants You to Know About Mood-Boosting Supplements

    Read before you consume.

  • Killer in Indianapolis FedEx shooting browsed white supremacist websites - police

    The attacker, Brandon Hole, also killed himself in last Thursday's attack, and four of his victims were members of the Sikh religious community. "I am going to point this unloaded gun at the police and they will shoot me," he told his mother, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's incident report. When the police arrived at their home, one of the officers said he had noticed that Hole had white supremacist websites opened on his computer.

  • How the charges against Derek Chauvin hold the key to unrest on the streets of America

    One of America’s most publicised police brutality cases is drawing to a close as Derek Chauvin awaits the jury's verdict. Footage of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he cried “I can’t breathe” sparked global race protests in 2020. Mr Chauvin, a white man, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Mr Floyd's May 25 death, in a case that has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States. The jury must deliberate on three charges, and their decisions could be critical to whether the US sees more unrest.

  • Maxine Waters slams GOP attacks over ‘confrontational’ comment: ‘I am nonviolent’

    Exclusive: In an interview with theGrio, California US Rep. Maxine Waters accuses Republicans of distorting her words, adding “I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is pushing back against Republicans and conservative media who have called her out over remarks she made on Saturday during a Black Lives Matter protest in Minnesota. Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) told theGrio that she traveled to Brooklyn Center — where former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright — because she “could not rest” after seeing yet another unarmed Black man killed by law enforcement and, in the case of Wright, just a few miles away from the Derek Chauvin trial in the murder of George Floyd.

  • Ex-cop Slager’s 20-year prison sentence upheld in killing of fleeing Black man in SC

    Former police officer Michael Slager fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, in 2015.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • Biden reportedly briefed major bank CEOs before unveiling infrastructure plan, corporate tax hike

    Some prominent business groups have vocally opposed Biden's tax hike, but many have been silent and some even supportive, like Jeff Bezos.

  • A Real Prince Harry and Prince William Reconciliation Has to Include Meghan Markle

    Mark Large-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Harry walked out of his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday afternoon, and, conveniently enough, caught up with his brother William and wife Kate just as they passed the BBC’s cameras which were broadcasting a pooled feed to the world.In royal reporting circles, the spot occupied by the pool camera is often known as the “fixed position,” or FP, and the FP is always the central focus of whatever royal performance is taking place, and the importance of putting on a good show as they passed the FP was clearly uppermost in the young royals’ minds Saturday.Kate, in particular, played her part in this miniature play to perfection as she waited for Harry, broke the ice with friendly words and a smile, walked him towards his brother, and then fell back to allow them to chat.Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite After Prince Philip’s Funeral, Where the Queen Sat AloneIt was quite clear Kate was taking charge and was not going to allow another visual debacle, like that which unfolded at last year’s Commonwealth Service, when the two sides of the former fab four frostily ignored each other, to happen on her watch.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Instead, what we witnessed was a demonstrative metaphorical throat clearing in advance of what is understood to be at least an hour which Harry, William, and Charles spent locked in conversation in the queen’s private apartments, availing of an exemption to British coronavirus rules that allows 15 people to gather for a wake.Common sense would suggest it was unlikely they used the solemn occasion to excavate the detail of Harry’s claims against his family in his and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview—in which they described alleged royal racism, a family and institution who ignored her suicidal feelings, and his male relatives as “trapped” in the monarchy.But at this stage even discussing the relative merits of the cucumber sandwiches would represent a triumph of royal reconciliation and forgiveness unsurpassed since Harry invited Fergie to his wedding. Of course, there is an alternate reading of the entire situation, which is that when the sight of two brothers exchanging pleasantries after the funeral of their grandfather is taken as a great sign of peacemaking, then the family involved has an epic problem on its hands.Duncan Larcombe, a former royal correspondent for the Sun and author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story told The Daily Beast, “The idea that it was choreographed is 100 percent spot on. Harry and William will both have known that all eyes were upon them and every gesture that they might’ve given to each other was going to be of huge interest because of what it would signify. I have covered enough royal events to know that we don’t get fed anything that they don’t absolutely want to signal to us.”“That said, the fact that they actively wanted to be pictured together is a very encouraging sign. I thought it was very interesting to see Kate’s role as well. Let’s not forget that it wasn’t that many weeks ago that Harry’s wife accused Kate of being a liar. Kate’s involvement tells us that there’s still a relationship there between Kate and Harry, who once described her the as the sister he never had.”The walk up the hill was certainly better than the original plan, which would have seen Harry get into his own car before being whisked out of sight of the cameras. The palace is likely to have been delighted with a story in the Daily Mail Monday that portrayed the sending away of the cars, enforcing the oh-so casual stroll, as a diplomatic masterstroke by Prince Charles that had saved the monarchy.Ian Lloyd, a writer and photographer who has followed the royals for many years, told The Daily Beast that the deliberate symbolism of the encounter between William and Harry should not be underestimated. “They are aware of the cameras and know how important these kinds of visual signals are. It was not an accident the cars were held back and that William and Harry walked up the hill together right at that point, opposite where the little BBC studio tent was. I mean, they could have gone round the corner and no one would have seen them talk. It’s never really accidental with the royals. But it was a healing moment. And it takes the pressure off when they meet again on 1 July for the unveiling of the Diana statue.”Given that it was Charles and William who came in for the most trenchant criticism from Harry in his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, the fact that newspapers have been full of reports that Harry spent the afternoon chatting with William and their father Prince Charles, and that Charles had spoken at length with Harry, were all taken as a positive signal of potential reconciliation.By Monday morning, however, the sense of the events of Saturday marking a genuine breakthrough was fading as it was reported that Harry was preparing to head back to California on Monday or Tuesday, missing his grandmother’s birthday. This may not be the unfeeling gesture it at first appears. As with so much these days, it must be seen through the filter of COVID: the simple fact is that while Harry was able to avail of an exemption on funeral guests attending a wake for up to 15 people on Saturday evening, he wouldn’t legally be allowed to go to his grandmother’s house on Tuesday to wish her happy birthday.But then the Mail reported Harry may stay for the birthday celebration, as he has an open flight booked back to the States.The royals are, as ever, in flux. Harry’s possible departure before, or on the early morning of, his grandmother’s first birthday as a widow would be a tactical error (the Sussexes’ spokespeople have declined to comment on Harry’s travel plans) as far as the all-important and very delicate optics of the situation are concerned. A speedy departure would ultimately serve as a rather depressing verdict on the true state of relations between the houses of Sussex and Windsor.The writer Tom Bower, author of the incisive and revelatory biography of Prince Charles, Rebel Prince, said of the brothers chat while they walked up the hill: “I think it looked good, but the problem remains that the Oprah interview was unbelievably hostile. It’s very difficult to see how you quickly overcome such overt accusations. Although I think that Harry could have been open to some discussion with his father and William after the funeral on Saturday, the real problem is whether Meghan agrees to whatever they might have concluded, and I imagine she has a very different opinion.”Of course, without Meghan present, it’s hard to see any reconciliation as anything other than a fledgling effort.Larcombe said, “Meghan couldn’t fly because she was pregnant, but it isn't until we see the four of them together, or see something similar to what we saw on Saturday with Meghan included, that we can actually see any confirmation that all sides are actually keen to find a resolution to this and put it behind them.“I’m not saying that Harry and Megan definitely feel differently, but maybe the dynamic was different because Meghan wasn't next to Harry.”Bower told The Daily Beast, “I think it’s very difficult. I think as much as everyone would like Harry and his family to be reunited, it is hard to see how that can happen without some sort of public apology on the part of the Sussexes. The accusations were so grave and Meghan seems to be so hostile to the royal family that unless she has a rethink, it is hard to see how some sort of peace and truce is possible.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • The rare clots people get after taking COVID-19 vaccines are different from other clots and require special treatment

    The CDC has issues special guidance for the specific post-vaccine clots, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

  • Nevada inmate fighting execution seeks firing-squad option

    A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the United States. Attorneys for Zane Michael Floyd say he does not want to die and are challenging the state plan to use a proposed three-drug lethal injection, which led to court challenges that twice delayed the execution of another convicted killer who later took his own life in prison. “This is not a delaying tactic,” Brad Levenson, a federal public defender representing Floyd, said Monday.

  • I watched eight hours of Mike Lindell's 48-hour Frank-A-Thon. Here are the highlights.

    The continuous live stream, which Lindell says will be two days long, is being hosted exclusively on his website.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and halted criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan outlawed the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s ‘Delusion-Palooza’

    ABCMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is currently engaged in a 48-hour livestream marathon to promote his new “social media” “platform,” and when he wasn’t lashing out at various writers for The Daily Beast he was expressing his disappointment with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.“Thank you for joining us on what was, I have to admit, one of the least productive days that we’ve had here at our office in quite some time,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue Monday night, admitting that he is fully “obsessed” with the Trump-loving pillow salesman. “You know, a lot of people said the CEO of a pillow company couldn’t successfully launch a major social media site—and those people were 100 percent correct.”“I highly recommend it,” Kimmel said of Lindell’s “yell-a-thon,” adding, “It is quite a spectacle. If you’re high, I recommend it. It’s like the Jerry Lewis telethon if Jerry was on a public access channel and crack.”From there, the host played a montage of Lindell repeatedly complaining that he was trying to “make a joke” out of his big launch event, before claiming that he’s “praying” for him. “Thanks for all the shout-outs,” Kimmel replied. “Do you think he’s really praying for me? Like, honestly, do you think when he said his prayers before bed he actually named me?”“What Mike Lindell doesn’t seem to understand is, I’m his biggest fan,” Kimmel added. “I have no idea what he’s doing, but I love it.” He even invited Lindell to come on his show, in person, for an interview in bed surrounded by pillows. “Just me and Mike snuggled up side-by-side in a California King surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”John Oliver: We Must Take to the Streets Over Police Killings of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo“How is he going to do this for 30 more hours?” Kimmel asked later. “I hope he has a doctor on standby. I looked up some of the long-term effects of using crack cocaine. Crack cocaine abuse may cause the following mental or emotional problems: Aggression, extreme depression, delirium, hallucinations, irritability, mood disturbances, panic attacks, paranoia, psychosis… and launching your own social media site.”Finally, the host shared the major highlight of the day: when Lindell thought he was fielding a live call from Donald Trump before quickly realizing it was a prank. “Hopefully the real Trump will call in,” Kimmel said. “Hopefully a dozen fake Trumps and then the real Trump will call in. And by the way, if you get through to Mike Lindell and he thinks he has Donald Trump on the line, go with it! Don’t just scream your website out, milk it! You set the hook, reel him in!”Kimmel concluded by wishing Lindell “the best of luck with Delusion-Palooza.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rihanna's secret to macaroni and cheese is ketchup, mustard, and pepper sauce - and it's surprisingly tasty

    Rihanna's macaroni and cheese is a quick and hassle-free recipe that takes less than an hour to make at home.

  • UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

    European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. Three of the 12 clubs in the new league - Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea - could be withdrawn from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Queen enters 'twilight' of reign after farewell to Philip

    Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. Then in 2017, he represented the queen at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony marking the end of World War I, laying the monarch’s wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph in London.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."