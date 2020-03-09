Trial of Programmer Accused in CIA Leak Ends in Hung Jury

The CIA seal on the floor at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

An office of the CIA outside Washington turned into a crime scene March 7, 2017.

WikiLeaks had just published a trove of confidential CIA documents that revealed secret methods the spy agency used to penetrate the computer networks of foreign governments and terrorists.

Investigators scrambled to find the culprit, seizing more than 1,000 devices from the CIA as top-secret operations and computer networks shut down. Eventually, they arrested Joshua Schulte, 31, who worked as a computer engineer for the agency.

But Monday, in a muddled outcome for the government, a federal jury in Manhattan could not agree on whether to convict Schulte of the biggest theft of classified documents in CIA history.

After hearing four weeks of testimony, the jurors deadlocked on eight counts, including illegal gathering and transmission of national defense information. They did convict Schulte on two other counts — contempt of court and making false statements to the FBI.

The motivation for the alleged theft, prosecutors said, was Schulte’s belief that CIA management did not take his workplace complaints seriously. His feuding with co-workers led to his resignation in November 2016 to join Bloomberg LP as a software engineer.

The partial verdict came after six days of chaotic deliberations. One juror was dismissed in the middle of the discussions because she violated the judge’s orders by researching the case and then shared that information with the jury. The judge declined to replace her with an alternate, leaving a panel of 11 people.

The jury also complained in a note about a separate juror who was not participating in the group discussion, raising concerns about “her attitude.”

After the verdict, one juror said the deliberations were a “horrible experience,” her eyes welling with tears as she walked away from reporters.

Schulte’s legal troubles are not over. The government could retry the case. In addition, during the investigation, federal agents found more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography on electronic devices in Schulte’s home. He faces a separate federal trial on those charges.

The verdict showed that the jury had doubts about the government’s most important evidence, which came from a CIA server. Trial witnesses guided jurors through a complicated maze of forensic analysis that, according to prosecutors, showed Schulte’s work machine accessing an old backup file one evening in April 2016.

He did so, prosecutors said, by reinstating his administrator-level access that the CIA had removed after his workplace disputes. The file matched the documents posted by WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy organization, nearly a year later, according to the government.

The defense argued that the CIA’s computer network had weak passwords and widely known security vulnerabilities, and that it was possible other CIA employees or foreign adversaries had breached the system.

Schulte’s lawyers pointed to an internal CIA report commissioned after the WikiLeaks debacle that found the agency did not know the files had been stolen until a year later.

In particular, the defense zeroed in on a CIA employee identified only as Michael. On the night of the alleged theft, Michael and Schulte, who were close friends, left the office together, according to a government court filing.

The CIA placed Michael on administrative leave in August because he was not cooperating with the criminal investigation into the data theft and had declined to take a polygraph test.

But the government did not notify the defense about Michael’s employment status until six months later, the night before he took the stand at trial as a government witness.

Schulte’s lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, asked in her closing argument why prosecutors had “kept this information about Michael to themselves.”

“It shows their doubt about the case against Schulte,” she told jurors.

During deliberations, some of the notes sent by the jury signaled it was exploring alternate culprits who might have committed the theft.

The government had no direct proof that Schulte sent the files to WikiLeaks. Instead, prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence. For instance, Schulte downloaded the same program onto his home computer that WikiLeaks recommends as a safe way to submit documents to the organization.