Trial pushed back for man charged in Delphi murder of 2 Indiana teens until October 2024

The trial for a man accused of killing two teenage girls in Indiana has been pushed back.

Richard Allen’s new attorney asked the judge in court Tuesday to delay his trial which was scheduled to start in January, according to CBS affiliate WTTV in Indianapolis.

They also asked the judge to unseal more than 100 documents, including a theory that Abby Williams and Libby German’s murders were part of a ritualistic sacrifice.

The judge says she intends to hold jury selection in Fort Wayne and set a trial date for October 2024, WTTV reports.

Allen is accused of stabbing the teens to death in 2017 while they were hiking on a day off from school.