Trial pushed, plea expected in car chase

Oct. 17—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys say a plea deal is on the horizon for a man accused of leading police on a chase after stealing a van from a gas station last year.

Thomas Irvin, 27, of Greenup, was indicted in early 2022 on charges of motor vehicle theft, first-degree fleeing or evading and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Earlier reports indicate after Irvin allegedly stole the van from a gas station near 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue, Irvin ran multiple cars off the roadway in an attempt to evade police during a pursuit, which ended when spike strips were deployed near U.S. 23 and Vine Street.

On Friday, Irvin appeared in person in Boyd County Circuit Court where his public defender requested additional time as the case wasn't quite at a point of resolution.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said after receiving a counter-offer from Irvin, he needed to run it by a victim in the case for their approval.

Previously scheduled for jury trial on Oct. 30, Irvin's trial date was scrubbed for the time being to allow time to finalize the plea arrangement.

Irvin was reset to appear on Nov. 3.

