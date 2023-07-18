Trial rescheduled for 3 Bellingham administrators accused of failing to report assaults

The jury trial for three Bellingham Public Schools administrators who were charged criminally with failing to report a high school student’s sexual assaults that were brought to their attention has been rescheduled.

The rescheduling of the trial comes roughly a week after The Bellingham Herald first reported that the lead Bellingham Police Department detective investigating the cases is now himself the subject of departmental and criminal investigations.

At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Whatcom County District Court Commissioner Tony Parise rescheduled the three school administrators’ jury trial to Aug. 28. A pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 25.

Parise also consolidated all three of the cases Tuesday so that they may be heard as one jury trial instead of three separate ones.

The administrators — Meghan V. Dunham, Jeremy Gilbert Louzao and Maude Chimere Hackney — were each criminally cited Dec. 7 in Whatcom County District Court with one count of failure to report, which is a gross misdemeanor.

They have entered not guilty pleas. Gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The school district is providing legal defense for the three administrators.

All three administrators are mandatory reporters and required by state law to report any suspected abuse or neglect of a child to law enforcement or the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families.

None of the three reported the female student’s sexual assaults, The Herald previously reported.

At the time the criminal citations were issued, Louzao and Dunham were serving as assistant principals at Squalicum High School, while Hackney was an assistant principal at Bellingham High School.

All three were reassigned in early January to the school district’s Department of Teaching and Learning. They were also included among the list of 60 administrative staff members the district recommended to the school board for employment for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board approved that list at its May 18 meeting, The Herald previously reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated