Trial results in 30 year sentence

Jun. 15—GREENSBURG — A local man will spend as many as 30 years in prison following a recent sentencing hearing.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan W. Harter IV, Zachary Aaron Woodward, 32, Greensburg, was convicted following a trial by jury on May 26, 2021 in Decatur Superior Court before Judge Matthew Bailey. The trial proceedings began on May 24, ranging over three days.

Woodward was charged and convicted on three counts: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (a Level 4 felony); possession of methamphetamine (a Level 5 felony); and possession of marijuana (a Class A misdemeanor), according to Harter. Additionally, Woodward was charged with being, and found by the jury to be, a habitual offender.

The state's case was presented by Harter.

On June 14, 2021, Woodward was sentenced in front of Judge Bailey where his potential penalties included a range of from eight to 32 years. The court imposed a sentence of 30 years, all executed to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Harter recognized Greensburg Police Department personnel for their hard work on this case, specifically lead investigator on the case Sgt. Brandon Meyer, as well as Detective Steve Barnes, Assistant Chief Mike McNealy, and Detective Mark Naylor.

Also contributing to the team effort were Dustin Barkdull of Community Corrections and forensic scientist Sarah Meisinger with the Indiana State Police Laboratory Drug Unit, both of whom testified before the jury.

"I am grateful to the team of law enforcement professionals who put this case together through hard work and careful attention to detail," Harter said. "Greensburg and Decatur County should be proud of their efforts and dedication to keeping our community safe by apprehending violent criminals." — Information provided