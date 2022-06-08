Trial to resume Wednesday

Jun. 7—[email protected]

There will be a one-day hiatus in the intoxication manslaughter trial of an Odessa woman accused of killing twin 6-year-olds.

Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th Ector County District Court informed jurors Tuesday morning the hiatus was needed because of one of the four attorneys involved in the case had taken ill.

The trial of Angelica Garcia, 38, is expected to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m. and wrap up sometime on Thursday.

Garcia is accused of being intoxicated when her vehicle struck Mia and Mya Coy as they played outside their family's fireworks stand on July 3, 2019, on the north service road of East Highway 80 at Club Drive.

The trial began Monday.