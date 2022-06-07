Trial resumes of suspects in slaying of Dutch crime reporter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PETER DEJONG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Peter R. de Vries
    Dutch Investigative journalist and crime reporter

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court is examining evidence Tuesday and prosecutors are expected to make sentencing demands in the trial of two suspects in the fatal shooting of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was brazenly gunned down almost a year ago, triggering a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam's increasingly violent drugs underworld.

Prosecutors suspect a 21-year-old Dutchman identified only as Delano G. of shooting De Vries at close range in a downtown Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later of his injuries. If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Prosecutors say the two suspects were arrested less than an hour after the shooting in a getaway car on a highway near The Hague with the weapon used to shoot De Vries in the car.

G. has refused to answer questions about his alleged involvement in the shooting. The alleged getaway driver, a Polish man, Kamil E., on Tuesday denied involvement in the shooting.

Prosecutors have not publicly identified a suspect they believe gave the order to kill De Vries, who was 64 when he was killed.

De Vries' son and daughter are expected to make victim impact statements to the Amsterdam District Court later Tuesday. Lawyers for the suspects are scheduled to speak at a separate hearing next week, Judges are scheduled to deliver verdicts July 14.

De Vries made his name as a crime journalist who reported on and wrote a bestselling book about the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken. Later in his career he campaigned tirelessly to resolve cold cases. Before his shooting, De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.”

The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019 and is currently standing trial.

____

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

    There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation. * The European Union is working on a common purchasing agreement for vaccines and antivirals against monkeypox, a European Commission spokesperson said on May 27.

  • Victim of shooting early Thursday in Coachella identified as 32-year-old man

    Deputies from the Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight Wednesday in the 85-000 block of Cairo Avenue

  • 13-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say

    Police said the shooting occurred before 11:30 pm near Divisadero Street and Clinton Avenue.

  • Avalanche aim to finish West final vs. Oilers without Kadri

    Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. Kadri is out for at least the rest of the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers after being injured on an illegal hit by Evander Kane in Game 3. The Avalanche are up 3-0 and go for the sweep Monday night in Edmonton.

  • 2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly South Street shooting, authorities say

    Authorities say two people are in custody in connection to last Saturday's mass shooting on South Street that left three people dead and injured nearly a dozen. FOX 29's Kelly Rule has the latest update on the suspects taken into custody.

  • Myanmar's shadow government to create its own police force

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide opposition by groups determined to force the generals to cede power. The military has labelled its opponents "terrorists", including the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups of which many members are in hiding or in self-imposed exile. The NUG said it was ready to take responsibility for domestic law enforcement with a police force accepted by the people.

  • Family mourns man shot and killed at Pontiac gas station

    The Oakland County Sheriff said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station. His family says the idea of him being gone is 'like a dream'.

  • 48-year-old climber dies trying to reach Denali summit, Alaska officials report

    The New Jersey man collapsed at 19,700 feet on the iconic 20,310-foot mountain.

  • The Station: Ford's vision for dealerships and Rimac's big raise

    Before we get in too deep, I wanted to point out some interesting comments made by Ford CEO Jim Farley last week at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley indicated that Ford would be restructuring its sales process, essentially building out an e-commerce platform and tacking it on to existing dealerships. Farley said he expects massive consolidation among dealers, suppliers and automakers as the industry begins building more EVs.

  • Exclusive: Rebel Saudi golf tour struggling to shift tickets for inaugural event - even for free

    Crowd turnout for the England launch of the Saudi-backed rebel golf circuit is in doubt after star names struggled to give away tickets for free following apparently slow sales.

  • Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

    He said that he would instead invite his Serbian counterpart to visit him in Moscow, adding: "The main thing is no one will be able to destroy our relations with Serbia". Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would have carried Moscow's top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday. Lavrov told reporters: "If a visit by the Russian foreign minister to Serbia is seen in the West as something approaching a threat on a universal scale, then things in the West are clearly pretty bad."

  • Gay Planet Earth: The Last Straight Man

    After all the heterosexuals have gone, there is only one straight man left. How long can he survive? #Colbert #Comedy #ColdOpens

  • Woman chased, knocked to the ground during robbery in Houston

    Houston police say a woman was chased through a gas station parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched and then robbed. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. May 23 in the parking lot of a gas station the 7600 block of Airline in Houston. Police need the public's help to identity the three female suspects. (Video: Houston Police Department)

  • Alert waitress noticed boy in danger. Now stepdad found guilty of abuse, Florida cops say

    She held up a handwritten sign asking the boy if he needed help. Then she called police, officials say.

  • AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn’t commit. He blames American Airlines

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • Filipino health worker made NYC train passenger who spat on her 'see stars': PH consul general

    A Filipino health worker reportedly retaliated against a woman who spat on her while riding an N Broadway Express train in New York City on Saturday. Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato shared information about the alleged incident in a tweet on Saturday that included the hashtag #StopAsianHate. “A woman picked on the wrong Asian on the N train this morning,” Cato wrote.

  • Pensacola shop owner's death caught on camera, police say; arrested Baker fire chief suspended

    The victim had cameras inside and outside of his shop, allowing investigators to watch as he was killed, then covered by the suspect.

  • Arizona cops told drowning man 'I'm not jumping in after you' as he begged for help, body camera transcript shows

    The man's wife argued with police as they stood by, telling them, "he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help," according to a transcript.

  • Customer kicked out for not wearing pants smashes windows, doors of Chinese restaurant in Queens

    A man booted out of a Chinese restaurant in Flushing, Queens, for not wearing pants retaliated by smashing glass windows and doors at the establishment on Saturday. The incident at 4 Choices & A Soup on Roosevelt Avenue reportedly began at around 4:40 p.m. when the man showed up with a hammer after entering the restaurant with no pants earlier in the day and returning several times after. Restaurant staff described the man as a regular customer who had mental health issues.