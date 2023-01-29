Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March

Jan. 29—The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March.

The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin "Twogunz" German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.

Both have been in jail since their arrests following the Jan. 30, 2022 shooting that left both Curley and a bystander injured when as many as nine shots rang out outside the Rialto Bistro and along Pennsylvania Avenue behind the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Police said Curley and German were in the midst of a dispute inside the bar, left the tavern to retrieve guns from the vehicles and returned to continue the fight that eventually spilled out into the street.

Both men are expected to claim the other initiated the shootout and according to their lawyers will claim at the trial they acted in self defense.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .