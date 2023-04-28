Trial roundup: Jury recommends five life sentences in child sexual abuse case

Apr. 28—A man convicted of sexual abuse will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a Cleveland County jury recommended multiple life sentences.

Jurors deliberated for 3.5 hours Friday before finding Jesus Fuentes, 37, guilty of 12 counts of child sexual abuse. They recommended five life sentences and 60 years in prison as punishment.

The jury also found co-defendant Martha Fuentes guilty of one count of enabling child sexual abuse and recommended a 5-year prison sentence.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Thad Balkman on June 21.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn praised the "diligent" work of his prosecutors.

"Child sexual abuse cases can be some of the most challenging cases to bring in front of a jury, but they were able to seek justice and represent the victim in this case," Mashburn said in a news release.

"It also takes a lot of strength for a victim to stand up to their abuser in open court. We are very thankful that the victim in this case had the strength to tell her story. We hope it inspires other victims to come forward with their stories as well."

Two other trials last week also resulted in convictions, according to Mashburn's office.

A jury in District Judge Michael Tupper's courtroom found Scherry Johnson guilty of feloniously pointing a firearm at her neighbor after a road rage incident. Jurors recommended 18 months in prison as punishment. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Another jury, this one in District Judge Lori Walkley's courtroom, found Tate Garcia-Alvarez guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and recommended a sentence of one year in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

