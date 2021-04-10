Trial scheduled in 2019 murder case

Apr. 10—The first murder trial in Hunt County in almost two years could get underway later this month.

Matthew Kennton Pride has pleaded not guilty to the charge he strangled to death his estranged wife, Nicole Kennedy-Pride, on Valentine's night in 2019.

Court records said the trial was set to begin April 26 in the 196th District Court, with a final review hearing scheduled with the court on Wednesday. There is still a chance jury selection could be reset.

The selections of juries for trials at the Hunt County Courthouse resumed this past week, after being paused more than a year under a disaster declaration connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment filed in April 2019 by a Hunt County grand jury alleged Pride caused the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride "by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride's throat or neck."

The defendant remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

He was inside Kennedy-Pride's Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. that day to an alarm call at Kennedy-Pride's business, Shear Pride Suites and Spa. Employees said they were attempting to contact her at the home in the 5600 block of Stonewall Street, at which time officers were dispatched to the location, where they found Matthew Pride inside. Pride was said to be disoriented, had a blank stare on his face and did not answer questions. Pride was taken into custody after it was determined he had an active protective order against him forbidding him from being at or near the residence. The report indicated Matthew Pride needed help getting into a police vehicle and could not lift his legs or his body without assistance, later admitting he had been drinking alcohol.

An ambulance crew called to the residence found Kennedy-Pride in her bed, where she had been deceased for some time.

Surveillance footage and information obtained from Kennedy-Pride's cellphone and smartwatch revealed she left a local restaurant at about 10 p.m. Feb. 14, 2019, and returned home a few minutes later. Data from the smartwatch showed Kennedy-Pride had had no activity after her return home and the watch did not detect a heartbeat after about 10:05 p.m.

Pride was released Feb. 17, 2019, on a $25,000 bond on the violation of a protective order.

On March 1, 2019, investigators received an update from the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Sciences at Dallas, which listed homicide by strangulation as the cause of Nicole-Pride's death. Matthew Pride was taken into custody on the murder charge three days later.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.

If the trial proceeds as scheduled, it would be the first to take place in Hunt County since June 2019, when a jury in the 354th District Court found Chacey Poynter guilty and sentenced her to life in prison for the death of her husband, Robert Louis Poynter III, a University Park Fire Department captain.

Hunt County currently has jury trials pending in five capital murder, four murder, three manslaughter and three related cases.